Mon Feb 18, 2019

Anti-government protests in Haiti

A policeman tries to put out burning garbage used to block a street as part of anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 18. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
A man holds a weapon next to burning barricades during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A child walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A woman walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A police officer inspects a man at the airport area during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Demonstrators move a lamp post to block a street during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
A police officer aims a weapon at demonstrators (not pictured) during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
A demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Demonstrators move a lamp post to block a street during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
A child covers his face as he walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A police officers detains a man on suspicion of looting during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
People on a motorcycle ride near a burning car during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Demonstrators participate in an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A protester jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A boy juggles in front of a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A man takes a selfie next to a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A Haitian National Police officer fires tear gas during clashes at a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A protester throws a rock during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Firefighters extinguish a fire during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Protesters loot boxes from a biker during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A protester pulls a street stand to build a barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A vendor takes cover under a stand during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
An armoured personnel carrier of the MINUJUSTH (United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti) drives past a burning barricade during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
