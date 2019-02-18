Anti-government protests in Haiti
A policeman tries to put out burning garbage used to block a street as part of anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 18. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man holds a weapon next to burning barricades during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A police officer inspects a man at the airport area during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators move a lamp post to block a street during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A police officer aims a weapon at demonstrators (not pictured) during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators move a lamp post to block a street during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 15. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child covers his face as he walks past a burning barricade during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 17. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A police officers detains a man on suspicion of looting during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People on a motorcycle ride near a burning car during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators participate in an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People loot an electronics store during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A protester jumps over a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A boy juggles in front of a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man takes a selfie next to a burning barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A Haitian National Police officer fires tear gas during clashes at a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A protester throws a rock during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Firefighters extinguish a fire during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Protesters loot boxes from a biker during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A protester pulls a street stand to build a barricade during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 10. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A vendor takes cover under a stand during clashes at a protest against the government in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
An armoured personnel carrier of the MINUJUSTH (United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti) drives past a burning barricade during a protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
