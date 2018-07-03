Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2018 | 3:45pm EDT

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 12
People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 12
People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 12
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 12
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 12
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 12
A young looks through the crowd as she takes part in a Free Our Future gather and march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A young looks through the crowd as she takes part in a Free Our Future gather and march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation...more

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A young looks through the crowd as she takes part in a Free Our Future gather and march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 12
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 12
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 12
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Demonstrators gather at a Free Our Future march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 12
People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
People march during a Free Our Future demonstration to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 12
Police watch as demonstrators gather at a "Free Our Future" march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police watch as demonstrators gather at a "Free Our Future" march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego....more

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Police watch as demonstrators gather at a "Free Our Future" march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The newest Americans

The newest Americans

Next Slideshows

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

2:35pm EDT
Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.

8:30am EDT
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...

Jun 29 2018
Meghan steps into royal duties

Meghan steps into royal duties

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, learns the royal ropes a month after marrying into the family.

Jun 27 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

England vs. Colombia

England vs. Colombia

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast