Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

A young looks through the crowd as she takes part in a Free Our Future gather and march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation...more

A young looks through the crowd as she takes part in a Free Our Future gather and march to protest the expected introduction of the U.S. Department of Justice and Immigration Customs Enforcement new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportation in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close