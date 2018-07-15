Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

A separate video posted on social media appeared to show the moments after the pitch invaders had been detained. Two of them, a man and a woman, could be seen standing in a room, dressed in disheveled police uniforms, while a voice off camera...more

A separate video posted on social media appeared to show the moments after the pitch invaders had been detained. Two of them, a man and a woman, could be seen standing in a room, dressed in disheveled police uniforms, while a voice off camera demanded handcuffs be brought. "Do you know that Russia will pay for this to FIFA through sanctions?" the off-camera voice said, in an angry tone. "You wanted to s--- on Russia, didn�t you?" "We are for Russia," the male detainee replied. "Sometimes I regret that it's not 1937," the person off- camera in the video said. That year was the height of political repressions carried out by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

