Pictures | Mon Apr 26, 2021 | 4:34pm EDT

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

A woman holds a colour smoke bomb during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A demonstrator walks past Buckingham Palace during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Police detain a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A demonstrator shows his fists as he takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A man wearing a costume holds a sign, as he takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Demonstrators march during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A demonstrator holds an umbrella as she walks past Buckingham Palace during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Demonstrators take part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A woman holds a placard during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A woman releases coloured smoke, as she takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Demonstrators carry an inflatable syringe, as they take part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A woman releases coloured smoke, as she takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A man wears a mask, as he takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Demonstrators take part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
