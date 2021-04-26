Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London
A woman holds a colour smoke bomb during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator walks past Buckingham Palace during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police detain a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator shows his fists as he takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man wearing a costume holds a sign, as he takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators march during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator holds an umbrella as she walks past Buckingham Palace during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators take part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman holds a placard during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman releases coloured smoke, as she takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators carry an inflatable syringe, as they take part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman releases coloured smoke, as she takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man wears a mask, as he takes part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators take part in an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fields of tulips in Washington
Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant
Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.
In pictures: Oscars red carpet style
Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square
After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change
Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.
Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.