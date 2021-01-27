Edition:
Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Demonstrators gather near burning tires during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 25. REUTERS/Walid Saleh

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A man dressed in a Spiderman costume takes part in a protest of restaurant, bar and club owners and employees against the closures of their outlets, demanding that they be allowed to open in February, in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 27. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A vehicle set on fire by demonstrators is pictured during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 26. REUTERS/Walid Saleh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A demonstrator holds a poster during a protest held by business owners against the restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, January 25. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Glaziers remove broken glass at a supermarket after riots against the COVID lockdown in Eindhoven, Netherlands, January 25. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A view of broken windows after rioters damaged the central station during a COVID-19 lockdown protest in Eindhoven, Netherlands, January 25. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A demonstrator throws a sign during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer walks near a fire during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer speaks to a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers detain a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew holds onto a pole as police try to remove him during a protest over the coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Policemen remove an Ultra-Orthodox Jew during a protest over the coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Policemen detain an Ultra-Orthodox Jew during a protest over the coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Policemen remove an Ultra-Orthodox Jew during a protest over the coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
An effigy representing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with a sign reading 'She must be put down' burns during a protest by a group called Men in Black against COVID-19 restrictions in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 23. Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Demonstrators hold a banner reading 'Black-clad resistance' during a protest by a group called Men in Black against COVID-19 restrictions in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 23. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Toronto police officers, enforcing provincial emergency COVID measures, detain a man who was part of a group protesting against coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Canada January 23.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Protestors hold a banner reading ''Kurz must go'' during a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A protester attends a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. The banner reads ''Masks for a lifetime''. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A protester attends a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
