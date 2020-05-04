Edition:
Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Anti-lockdown protesters embrace outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest against the president of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, quarantine and social distancing measures, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
An anti-lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A member of ReOpen Maryland listens to a speaker at the start of a road rally procession calling for the re-opening of the state of Maryland, in Frederick, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against the state's stay-at-home order in front of the county courthouse in Spokane, Washington, May 1. REUTERS/Young Kwak

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A members of ReOpen Maryland listens to a speaker calling for the re-opening of the state of Maryland, in Sailsbury, Maryland, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
An anti-lockdown protester stands in front of police officers in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Members of ReOpen Maryland set up in a retail parking lot during a road rally procession in Sailsbury, Maryland, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2. REUTERS/Christian Mang &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People hold up banners in protest against lockdowns and vaccinations outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, California, May 1. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A man plays a trumpet as supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a motorcade to protest against social distancing and quarantine measures, recommended by Sao Paulo's governor Joao Doria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against the lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A demonstrator displays a sign before gathering at a ReOpen Maryland during a road rally procession in Sailsbury, Maryland, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A demonstrator measures the distance from other people during a protest against anti-coronavirus measures taken by the Austrian government, in Vienna, May 1. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Margot Williams and Jacqueline Takac march during a protest against the state's stay-at-home order in Spokane, Washington, May 1. REUTERS/Young Kwak

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand support from the government for small businesses and easing of lockdown measures in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in central Kiev, April 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against the state's stay-at-home order in front of the county courthouse in Spokane, Washington, May 1. REUTERS/Young Kwak

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Protesters attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed in Berlin, Germany, May 2. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the Austrian government, in Vienna, May 1. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, California, May 1. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan stands in front of the Governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order, at the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, April 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, California, May 1. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus spreads through prisons around the world

Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.

