Anti-lockdown protests around the world
Anti-lockdown protesters embrace outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest against the president of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, quarantine and social distancing measures, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An anti-lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of ReOpen Maryland listens to a speaker at the start of a road rally procession calling for the re-opening of the state of Maryland, in Frederick, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters demonstrate against the state's stay-at-home order in front of the county courthouse in Spokane, Washington, May 1. REUTERS/Young Kwak
A members of ReOpen Maryland listens to a speaker calling for the re-opening of the state of Maryland, in Sailsbury, Maryland, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An anti-lockdown protester stands in front of police officers in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of ReOpen Maryland set up in a retail parking lot during a road rally procession in Sailsbury, Maryland, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People hold up banners in protest against lockdowns and vaccinations outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, California, May 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A man plays a trumpet as supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a motorcade to protest against social distancing and quarantine measures, recommended by Sao Paulo's governor Joao Doria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 3....more
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against the lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A demonstrator displays a sign before gathering at a ReOpen Maryland during a road rally procession in Sailsbury, Maryland, May 2. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A demonstrator measures the distance from other people during a protest against anti-coronavirus measures taken by the Austrian government, in Vienna, May 1. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Margot Williams and Jacqueline Takac march during a protest against the state's stay-at-home order in Spokane, Washington, May 1. REUTERS/Young Kwak
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand support from the government for small businesses and easing of lockdown measures in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in central Kiev, April 30. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters demonstrate against the state's stay-at-home order in front of the county courthouse in Spokane, Washington, May 1. REUTERS/Young Kwak
Protesters attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed in Berlin, Germany, May 2. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the Austrian government, in Vienna, May 1. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, California, May 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan stands in front of the Governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency...more
People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, in London, Britain, May 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, California, May 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
