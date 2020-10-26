Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man stands in front of police officers as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Shop owners hold signs during a protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus infections in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Police officers gather as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
