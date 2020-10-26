Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2020 | 8:42am EDT

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 15
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 15
Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
3 / 15
A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 15
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
5 / 15
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 15
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
7 / 15
Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
8 / 15
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 15
A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
10 / 15
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
11 / 15
A man stands in front of police officers as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man stands in front of police officers as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A man stands in front of police officers as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
12 / 15
Shop owners hold signs during a protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Shop owners hold signs during a protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Shop owners hold signs during a protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
13 / 15
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus infections in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus infections in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus infections in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
14 / 15
Police officers gather as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers gather as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Police officers gather as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Trump and Biden race to election day

Trump and Biden race to election day

Next Slideshows

Trump and Biden race to election day

Trump and Biden race to election day

With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against...

Oct 25 2020
Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White...

Oct 25 2020
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 59 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President...

Oct 25 2020
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Oct 25 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and Biden race to election day

Trump and Biden race to election day

With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against Joe Biden, who leads in national opinion polls.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where youngsters waved and posed from a social distance.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 59 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington

'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington

A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast