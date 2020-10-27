Edition:
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Police officers are seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A damaged window of a store is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca &nbsp; &nbsp;

People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A broken window is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A police officer stands in front of a damaged window as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A man stands in front of police officers as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Shop owners hold signs during a protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus infections in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Police officers gather as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

