Mon Nov 2, 2020

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp;

A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce  

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce  
Demonstrators run away from a police officer who holds a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators run away from a police officer who holds a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Demonstrators run away from a police officer who holds a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator throws a rock towards police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator throws a rock towards police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A demonstrator throws a rock towards police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators stand behind a burning barricade during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators stand behind a burning barricade during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Demonstrators stand behind a burning barricade during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People hold Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People hold Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People hold Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Flames are seen reflected on the window of a coffee shop during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Flames are seen reflected on the window of a coffee shop during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Flames are seen reflected on the window of a coffee shop during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers restrain a person during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Police officers restrain a person during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Police officers restrain a person during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man throws objects on fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man throws objects on fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A man throws objects on fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A man protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People raise their hands in front of police officers during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People raise their hands in front of police officers during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People raise their hands in front of police officers during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A pile of burned objects are seen on the road during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Madrid, Spain, November 1. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A pile of burned objects are seen on the road during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Madrid, Spain, November 1. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
A pile of burned objects are seen on the road during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Madrid, Spain, November 1. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People clash with police during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People clash with police during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People clash with police during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People wearing masks gather to protest against government measures imposed to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People wearing masks gather to protest against government measures imposed to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People wearing masks gather to protest against government measures imposed to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A police officer hits a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A police officer hits a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A police officer hits a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A police officer tries to hit a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A police officer tries to hit a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A police officer tries to hit a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People hold a banner and Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People hold a banner and Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People hold a banner and Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Police officers are seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Police officers are seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Police officers are seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A damaged window of a store is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca &nbsp; &nbsp;

A damaged window of a store is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca    

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A damaged window of a store is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca    
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A broken window is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A broken window is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A broken window is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A police officer stands in front of a damaged window as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A police officer stands in front of a damaged window as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A police officer stands in front of a damaged window as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

