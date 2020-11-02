Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators run away from a police officer who holds a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator throws a rock towards police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators stand behind a burning barricade during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People hold Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Flames are seen reflected on the window of a coffee shop during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers restrain a person during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man throws objects on fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man protests against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People raise their hands in front of police officers during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A pile of burned objects are seen on the road during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Madrid, Spain, November 1. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 31. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People clash with police during a protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People wearing masks gather to protest against government measures imposed to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A police officer hits a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A police officer tries to hit a demonstrator with a baton during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, in Barcelona, Spain, October 30. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People hold a banner and Italian flags as they protest against government measures to combat the coronavirus, in Campo De' Fiori, Rome, Italy, October 31. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Police officers are seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A damaged window of a store is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Castello square in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A broken window is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A police officer stands in front of a damaged window as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers patrol as shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man wearing a President Trump mask elbow bumps a police officer as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against restrictive measures put in place to fight the coronavirus outside the Montecitorio Palace, the lower House of Parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Shop owners protest against restrictive measures in Naples as new coronavirus cases soar to new records in Naples, Italy, October 25. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square to protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A demonstrator is detained by police as anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march in London, Britain, October 24. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators clash with police on Piazza del Popolo square during a protest against measures put in place to curb the coronavirus in Rome, Italy, October 24. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
