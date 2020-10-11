Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 11, 2020 | 3:48pm EDT

Anti-Netanyahu protests continue amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown

A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  
Close
1 / 13
Signs are pictured during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Signs are pictured during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Signs are pictured during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 13
Undercover police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Undercover police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Undercover police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 13
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 13
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 13
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 13
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 13
A demonstrator waves an Israeli flag during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A demonstrator waves an Israeli flag during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A demonstrator waves an Israeli flag during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 13
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 13
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 13
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 13
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 13
A demonstrator lies on the ground during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A demonstrator lies on the ground during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A demonstrator lies on the ground during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

2:48pm EDT
Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Oct 10 2020
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Oct 10 2020
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two...

Oct 10 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, adding misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks

Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire looked increasingly frayed.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast