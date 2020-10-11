Anti-Netanyahu protests continue amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv,...more
Signs are pictured during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Undercover police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A demonstrator waves an Israeli flag during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A demonstrator lies on the ground during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
