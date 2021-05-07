Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks
Somali military opposition soldiers from Hawiye clan parade as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan test their machine-gun as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021....more
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan gather as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition soldiers from Hawiye clan parade as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali military opposition soldier from the Hawiye clan poses for a photograph as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021....more
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan gather as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali military opposition soldier from Hawiye clan is seen as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition soldiers from Hawiye clan pose for a photograph as they move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021....more
Members of Somali National Army (SNA), who back the opposition, move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Members of Somali National Army (SNA), who back the opposition, prepare to move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021....more
Members of Somali National Army (SNA), who back the opposition, move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
