Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 1:25pm EDT

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain activist Yulia Galyamina during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Riot police detain activist Yulia Galyamina during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain activist Yulia Galyamina during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police detain a man dressed in a t-shirt depicting opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during the Navalny-led anti-corruption protest in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Riot police detain a man dressed in a t-shirt depicting opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during the Navalny-led anti-corruption protest in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man dressed in a t-shirt depicting opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during the Navalny-led anti-corruption protest in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police pass demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Riot police pass demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police pass demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Demonstrators take part in an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Demonstrators take part in an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Demonstrators take part in an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
