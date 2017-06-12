Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017

Anti-Sharia rallies set off duelling protests

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
1 / 25
People speak and hold signs on a stage during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People speak and hold signs on a stage during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
People speak and hold signs on a stage during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
2 / 25
Counter protesters hold up photos of victims of the Portland train attack as they react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Counter protesters hold up photos of victims of the Portland train attack as they react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Counter protesters hold up photos of victims of the Portland train attack as they react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
3 / 25
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
4 / 25
A protester holds a sign during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

A protester holds a sign during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A protester holds a sign during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
5 / 25
Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
6 / 25
A participant confronts a group of counter protesters during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A participant confronts a group of counter protesters during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A participant confronts a group of counter protesters during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
7 / 25
President Trump's supporters and attendees of an anti-Sharia rally demonstrate in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

President Trump's supporters and attendees of an anti-Sharia rally demonstrate in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
President Trump's supporters and attendees of an anti-Sharia rally demonstrate in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
8 / 25
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
9 / 25
Anthony Parish (C) and other organizers of an anti-Sharia rally pray before the rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Anthony Parish (C) and other organizers of an anti-Sharia rally pray before the rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anthony Parish (C) and other organizers of an anti-Sharia rally pray before the rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
10 / 25
Counter-protesters hold signs and shout slogans during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters hold signs and shout slogans during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Counter-protesters hold signs and shout slogans during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
11 / 25
Gavin McInnes speaks during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Gavin McInnes speaks during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Gavin McInnes speaks during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
12 / 25
Counter-protesters hold signs outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters hold signs outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Counter-protesters hold signs outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
13 / 25
An attendee wears a hijab and a pro-Trump cap during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

An attendee wears a hijab and a pro-Trump cap during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
An attendee wears a hijab and a pro-Trump cap during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
14 / 25
Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
15 / 25
Counter-protesters demonstrate outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters demonstrate outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Counter-protesters demonstrate outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
16 / 25
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
17 / 25
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
18 / 25
A man holds a placard during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man holds a placard during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A man holds a placard during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
19 / 25
Counter protesters react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Counter protesters react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Counter protesters react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
20 / 25
A man (not pictured) is given CPR while people participate in an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man (not pictured) is given CPR while people participate in an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A man (not pictured) is given CPR while people participate in an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
21 / 25
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
22 / 25
Attendees sing the national anthem during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Attendees sing the national anthem during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Attendees sing the national anthem during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
23 / 25
Counter-protesters march through downtown Seattle after an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Counter-protesters march through downtown Seattle after an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Counter-protesters march through downtown Seattle after an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
24 / 25
The U.S. flag is reflected in a woman's sunglasses during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The U.S. flag is reflected in a woman's sunglasses during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
The U.S. flag is reflected in a woman's sunglasses during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
25 / 25
Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.

Jun 12 2017
Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup

Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup

The Penguins win the franchise's fifth Stanley Cup and become the NHL's first repeat champion since Detroit did it 19 years ago.

Jun 12 2017
Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

Neomar Lander, a 17-year-old protester, died in clashes in Caracas on Wednesday. The government says a homemade mortar exploded in his hands, while opposition...

Jun 09 2017
China's Friday Night Lights

China's Friday Night Lights

American football lags far behind soccer and basketball in China, but the huge potential market of 1.4 billion people has caught the attention of the NFL.

Jun 09 2017

