Anti-Sharia rallies set off duelling protests
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
People speak and hold signs on a stage during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Counter protesters hold up photos of victims of the Portland train attack as they react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A protester holds a sign during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
A participant confronts a group of counter protesters during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
President Trump's supporters and attendees of an anti-Sharia rally demonstrate in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Anthony Parish (C) and other organizers of an anti-Sharia rally pray before the rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Counter-protesters hold signs and shout slogans during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gavin McInnes speaks during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Counter-protesters hold signs outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
An attendee wears a hijab and a pro-Trump cap during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Attendees listen during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Counter-protesters demonstrate outside of an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A man holds a placard during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Counter protesters react against an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man (not pictured) is given CPR while people participate in an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Anti-sharia protesters scuffle with counter demonstrators and members of the Minnesota State Patrol at the state capitol in St. Paul. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Attendees sing the national anthem during an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Counter-protesters march through downtown Seattle after an anti-Sharia rally in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
The U.S. flag is reflected in a woman's sunglasses during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
