Anti-Trump protests in the wake of Charlottesville
Anti-racism protesters shout during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anti-racism protesters react as police try to move them during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anti-Trump activists hold placards during a demonstration ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
New York Police Department officers cordon off some thousands of anti-Trump activists who were staging a demonstration outside Trump Tower ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Protesters hold signs in front of the White House in Washington to protest the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, VA. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-racism protesters hold signs near Trump Tower in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters wave anti-Trump signs during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-racism protesters react as police try to move them during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters wave anti-racism signs during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans during a march against white nationalism outside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A protester walks outside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters hold signs reading "No! The Trump/Pence regime must go!" during a march against white nationalism in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-racism protesters shout during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
