Mon Jun 21, 2021

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester yells at a man who resembles Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester yells at a man who resembles Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester yells at a man who resembles Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A fan holds a sign as people queue to attend Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A fan holds a sign as people queue to attend Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A fan holds a sign as people queue to attend Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anti-vaccine protesters confront people as they queue to enter a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-vaccine protesters confront people as they queue to enter a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Anti-vaccine protesters confront people as they queue to enter a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a show of Foo Fighters, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a show of Foo Fighters, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a show of Foo Fighters, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anti-vaccine protesters confront people as they queue to enter a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-vaccine protesters confront people as they queue to enter a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Anti-vaccine protesters confront people as they queue to enter a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, at the Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Security check ID's and vaccine cards at the entrance of the Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Security check ID's and vaccine cards at the entrance of the Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Security check ID's and vaccine cards at the entrance of the Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which requires proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty attends a gathering outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty attends a gathering outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty attends a gathering outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester holds a sign outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester holds a sign outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester holds a sign outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester shouts as she holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester shouts as she holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester shouts as she holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters’ show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester holds a banner outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters’ show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-vaccine protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty attends a gathering outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An anti-vaccine protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty attends a gathering outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
An anti-vaccine protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty attends a gathering outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a Foo Fighters' show, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
