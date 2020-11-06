Anxious Americans await election result
A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela
President Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, November 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Judy Goff, a supporter of President Trump, holds a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Motorists drive under a railroad bridge with a "Surrender Donald" graffiti over the Capital Beltway near Kensington, Maryland, November 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Activists hold up flowers and signs stating "Count every vote" across the street from where votes are still being counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections disinfects plastic trays while processing ballots in Atlanta, Georgia, November 4. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Alex Jones of Infowars speaks to supporters of President Trump gathered during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Joe Biden makes a statement on the election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A person holds a "Count Every Vote" sign as people demonstrate outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A Trump supporter holds a sign during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A supporter of President Trump holds a placard reading "This is a fraud" during a protest in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of President Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Election officials Sharon Krewson and Donna Nicolazzi unpack blue bags containing ballots after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A supporter of President Trump (L) argues with a man holding a Democratic Party flag during a "Stop the Steal" protest at Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People count postal ballots in Downey, near Los Angeles, California, November 5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the election in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Supporters of President Trump hold placards at a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after all of Milwaukee County’s absentee ballots were counted, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Supporters of President Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man speaks as supporters of President Trump gather to protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Doug and Barbara Remeta, supporters of President Trump, hold a banner and a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Activists march along State Street in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building to protest attempts to halt the counting of ballots cast in the state, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania November 4. REUTERS/Nathan Layne
Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, November 4. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A supporter of President Trump holds a tiki torch and a pitchfork during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man argues with supporters of President Donald Trump as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Activists dressed as the White House, Philadelphia City Hall and the United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes stand on a street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Alyssa Padjen, a City Clerk intern, organizes tapes from ballot counting machines at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan
