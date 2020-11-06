Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2020 | 9:14am EST

Anxious Americans await election result

A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
President Trump departs after speaking about the election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, November 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Judy Goff, a supporter of President Trump, holds a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Motorists drive under a railroad bridge with a "Surrender Donald" graffiti over the Capital Beltway near Kensington, Maryland, November 5. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Activists hold up flowers and signs stating "Count every vote" across the street from where votes are still being counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections disinfects plastic trays while processing ballots in Atlanta, Georgia, November 4. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Alex Jones of Infowars speaks to supporters of President Trump gathered during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Joe Biden makes a statement on the election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A person holds a "Count Every Vote" sign as people demonstrate outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A Trump supporter holds a sign during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A supporter of President Trump holds a placard reading "This is a fraud" during a protest in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of President Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Election officials Sharon Krewson and Donna Nicolazzi unpack blue bags containing ballots after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of President Trump (L) argues with a man holding a Democratic Party flag during a "Stop the Steal" protest at Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People count postal ballots in Downey, near Los Angeles, California, November 5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the election in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Supporters of President Trump hold placards at a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after all of Milwaukee County’s absentee ballots were counted, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 5. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of President Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A man speaks as supporters of President Trump gather to protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Doug and Barbara Remeta, supporters of President Trump, hold a banner and a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Activists march along State Street in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building to protest attempts to halt the counting of ballots cast in the state, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania November 4. REUTERS/Nathan Layne

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, November 4. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of President Trump holds a tiki torch and a pitchfork during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of President Trump gather for a protest about the early results of the election in the Westchester neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 5. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A man argues with supporters of President Donald Trump as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, November 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Activists dressed as the White House, Philadelphia City Hall and the United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes stand on a street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Alyssa Padjen, a City Clerk intern, organizes tapes from ballot counting machines at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
