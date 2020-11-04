Anxious Americans await election results
A Biden supporter faces off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A broken 'Make America Great Again' hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The White House is seen at sunset the day of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Trump supporters gather outside John F. Kennedy Library, a Miami-Dade County polling station, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Biden supporter looks over a fence to the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Trump supporters Jocelyn Morris (L) and Rachel Lesh hold up signs near the Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library polling station in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Trump supporter waves a flag outside John F. Kennedy Library, a Miami-Dade County polling station, in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Electoral workers prepare ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters unfurl a banner reading "Remove Trump" outside the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
An election worker waves a flag to request more ballots to open at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Trump and Biden supporters are seen outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a dance group wearing “count the votes” shirts perform in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Campaign volunteer Jason Burris hangs an illuminated U.S. flag ahead of an election night watch party at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Joe Biden uses a megaphone near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A supporter of President Trump waves a flag as he challenges demonstrators marching for voting rights in Graham, Alamance County, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Vietnamese Americans Trump supporters wave flags outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A person gives a thumbs down as she passes by Trump supporters on Election Day in Cobb County in Powder Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Workers hang a giant American flag at the location of the election night rally for Joe Biden on Election Day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Voters stand behind a curtain at Florence Town Hall on Election Day in Frontenac, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Biden supporter Patrick Ryan holds up a sign near the Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library polling station in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman waits in line to vote in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
