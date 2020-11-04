Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2020 | 8:26pm EST

Anxious Americans await election results

A Biden supporter faces off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A person sits in front of a screen showing early results at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A broken 'Make America Great Again' hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
The White House is seen at sunset the day of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Trump supporters gather outside John F. Kennedy Library, a Miami-Dade County polling station, in Miami, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather at the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A Biden supporter looks over a fence to the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Trump supporters Jocelyn Morris (L) and Rachel Lesh hold up signs near the Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library polling station in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A Trump supporter waves a flag outside John F. Kennedy Library, a Miami-Dade County polling station, in Miami, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers prepare ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Protesters unfurl a banner reading "Remove Trump" outside the White House. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
An election worker waves a flag to request more ballots to open at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Trump and Biden supporters are seen outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Members of a dance group wearing “count the votes” shirts perform in Washington. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Campaign volunteer Jason Burris hangs an illuminated U.S. flag ahead of an election night watch party at the Staten Island Republican Party Headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden uses a megaphone near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A supporter of President Trump waves a flag as he challenges demonstrators marching for voting rights in Graham, Alamance County, North Carolina. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Vietnamese Americans Trump supporters wave flags outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A person gives a thumbs down as she passes by Trump supporters on Election Day in Cobb County in Powder Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Workers hang a giant American flag at the location of the election night rally for Joe Biden on Election Day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters stand behind a curtain at Florence Town Hall on Election Day in Frontenac, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Biden supporter Patrick Ryan holds up a sign near the Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library polling station in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A woman waits in line to vote in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Election Day in America

Election Day in America

Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

8:18pm EST
Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.

7:42pm EST
Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political...

6:06pm EST
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States,...

5:05pm EST

