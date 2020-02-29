Apache tribe marches to protect sacred Arizona site from copper mine

Kelly Moody passes the sacred staff to the next runner as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. Marchers from various Native American tribes were joined by non-native people...more

Kelly Moody passes the sacred staff to the next runner as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. Marchers from various Native American tribes were joined by non-native people during the journey. They prayed and took part in several blessings during the walk, which passed through Globe and Miami, two old mining towns. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

