Apache tribe marches to protect sacred Arizona site from copper mine
A statue of Geronimo, a former leader of the Apache people, is seen on the site of the original Apache reservation in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20, 2020. Hundreds of Apache tribe members and supporters marched for four days to a sacred campground...more
A group of children play in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. The 45-mile march, from the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, ended Sunday, Feb. 23 on what is known as Oak Flat, a 2,400 acre (970 hectares) parcel of...more
Vanessa Nosie gives instructions to a group of Apache and their allies participating in a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. The San Carlos Apache tribe, which has considered Oak Flat holy land for centuries, says it is threatened by...more
Kelly Moody passes the sacred staff to the next runner as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. Marchers from various Native American tribes were joined by non-native people...more
Carrie Sage Curley holds a sacred staff while leading a walk in Globe, Arizona, February 21. Resolution Copper Mining, owned by Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, will use a method known as block caving to dig 7,000 feet into the earth and use chemicals to...more
A teepee is seen in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Wendsler Nosie is hugged by his granddaughter Naelyn Pike in Oak Flat after a group of Apache people and their allies participated in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of Apache and their allies have dinner in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22.REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Carrie Sage Carley, from the San Carlos Reservation, runs along the side of the road as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Wendsler Nosie listens to a Pomo Indian man sing a fire song in Oak Flat after a group of Apache people and their allies participated in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two sisters, Naelyn Pike (L) and Baase Pike hug while a group of Apache people gather on the site of the now destroyed original reservation headquarters in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of Apache people and their allies walk past a mining facility during a march in Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of children play in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Herbert Braidhair participates in a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters join a group of Apache people and their allies who are participating in a march in Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gouyen Brown Lopez, 15, holds a sacred staff before starting a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of Apache people and their allies participate in a march in Globe, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gouyen Brown Lopez, 15, is the first runner to arrive in Oak Flat as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Larry Foster, a Navajo man, walks with a group of Apache people holding a sign that reads "protect Oak Flat" in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Wendsler Nosie (L) speaks with a supporter in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Aaron J. Sender runs his leg of a relay run from the Old San Carlos site in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
