Apache tribe marches to protect sacred Arizona site from copper mine

A statue of Geronimo, a former leader of the Apache people, is seen on the site of the original Apache reservation in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20, 2020. Hundreds of Apache tribe members and supporters marched for four days to a sacred campground in southeastern Arizona earlier this month, hoping to protect the land from copper mining while bringing awareness to injustices against Native Americans. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A statue of Geronimo, a former leader of the Apache people, is seen on the site of the original Apache reservation in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20, 2020. Hundreds of Apache tribe members and supporters marched for four days to a sacred campground in southeastern Arizona earlier this month, hoping to protect the land from copper mining while bringing awareness to injustices against Native Americans. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of children play in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. The 45-mile march, from the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, ended Sunday, Feb. 23 on what is known as Oak Flat, a 2,400 acre (970 hectares) parcel of public land in the Tonto National Forest near Superior, Arizona. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A group of children play in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. The 45-mile march, from the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, ended Sunday, Feb. 23 on what is known as Oak Flat, a 2,400 acre (970 hectares) parcel of public land in the Tonto National Forest near Superior, Arizona. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Vanessa Nosie gives instructions to a group of Apache and their allies participating in a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. The San Carlos Apache tribe, which has considered Oak Flat holy land for centuries, says it is threatened by Resolution Copper Mining, which plans to extract 1.9 billion tons of copper beneath part of the hallowed ground from one of the largest untapped deposits in the world. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Vanessa Nosie gives instructions to a group of Apache and their allies participating in a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. The San Carlos Apache tribe, which has considered Oak Flat holy land for centuries, says it is threatened by Resolution Copper Mining, which plans to extract 1.9 billion tons of copper beneath part of the hallowed ground from one of the largest untapped deposits in the world. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Kelly Moody passes the sacred staff to the next runner as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. Marchers from various Native American tribes were joined by non-native people during the journey. They prayed and took part in several blessings during the walk, which passed through Globe and Miami, two old mining towns. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Kelly Moody passes the sacred staff to the next runner as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. Marchers from various Native American tribes were joined by non-native people during the journey. They prayed and took part in several blessings during the walk, which passed through Globe and Miami, two old mining towns. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Carrie Sage Curley holds a sacred staff while leading a walk in Globe, Arizona, February 21. Resolution Copper Mining, owned by Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, will use a method known as block caving to dig 7,000 feet into the earth and use chemicals to extract copper ore. In late 2019, the U.S. Forest Service released a draft environmental impact statement showing the project meets all federal surface water and groundwater requirements, the company said in a statement. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Carrie Sage Curley holds a sacred staff while leading a walk in Globe, Arizona, February 21. Resolution Copper Mining, owned by Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, will use a method known as block caving to dig 7,000 feet into the earth and use chemicals to extract copper ore. In late 2019, the U.S. Forest Service released a draft environmental impact statement showing the project meets all federal surface water and groundwater requirements, the company said in a statement. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A teepee is seen in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A teepee is seen in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Wendsler Nosie is hugged by his granddaughter Naelyn Pike in Oak Flat after a group of Apache people and their allies participated in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Wendsler Nosie is hugged by his granddaughter Naelyn Pike in Oak Flat after a group of Apache people and their allies participated in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of Apache and their allies have dinner in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22.REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A group of Apache and their allies have dinner in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22.REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Carrie Sage Carley, from the San Carlos Reservation, runs along the side of the road as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Carrie Sage Carley, from the San Carlos Reservation, runs along the side of the road as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Wendsler Nosie listens to a Pomo Indian man sing a fire song in Oak Flat after a group of Apache people and their allies participated in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Wendsler Nosie listens to a Pomo Indian man sing a fire song in Oak Flat after a group of Apache people and their allies participated in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two sisters, Naelyn Pike (L) and Baase Pike hug while a group of Apache people gather on the site of the now destroyed original reservation headquarters in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Two sisters, Naelyn Pike (L) and Baase Pike hug while a group of Apache people gather on the site of the now destroyed original reservation headquarters in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of Apache people and their allies walk past a mining facility during a march in Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A group of Apache people and their allies walk past a mining facility during a march in Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of children play in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A group of children play in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Herbert Braidhair participates in a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Herbert Braidhair participates in a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters join a group of Apache people and their allies who are participating in a march in Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Supporters join a group of Apache people and their allies who are participating in a march in Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gouyen Brown Lopez, 15, holds a sacred staff before starting a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Gouyen Brown Lopez, 15, holds a sacred staff before starting a relay run in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A group of Apache people and their allies participate in a march in Globe, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A group of Apache people and their allies participate in a march in Globe, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Gouyen Brown Lopez, 15, is the first runner to arrive in Oak Flat as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Gouyen Brown Lopez, 15, is the first runner to arrive in Oak Flat as a group of Apache people and their allies participate in a relay run outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Larry Foster, a Navajo man, walks with a group of Apache people holding a sign that reads "protect Oak Flat" in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Larry Foster, a Navajo man, walks with a group of Apache people holding a sign that reads "protect Oak Flat" in San Carlos, Arizona, February 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Wendsler Nosie (L) speaks with a supporter in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Wendsler Nosie (L) speaks with a supporter in the Oak Flat campground outside of Globe, Arizona, February 22. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Aaron J. Sender runs his leg of a relay run from the Old San Carlos site in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Aaron J. Sender runs his leg of a relay run from the Old San Carlos site in San Carlos, Arizona, February 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
