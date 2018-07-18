Apartment block collapses in India
A six-storey apartment block collapsed into an adjacent building in a suburb of New Delhi killing at least three people, police said on Wednesday, as rescuers searched for people feared trapped in the rubble. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The collapse occurred on Tuesday night in the Greater Noida area and rescue workers were moving slowly through the debris in a search for survivors, police and the rescue team said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Building collapses in India are common during the June to September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of badly constructed buildings. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police arrested the builder of the apartment block and two of his associates for negligence. The district government ordered an investigation. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Greater Noida is one of several new areas to have sprung up around the Indian capital in the last decade. It is home to scores of residential and commercial buildings, many of them unfinished due to a lack of funds or government approvals. ...more
Residents of the area said only a few families had moved into the buildings, which were still occupied mainly by construction workers. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
