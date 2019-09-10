Apple unveils iPhone 11 at launch event
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Apple has revealed the new iPhone 11 and new products and services at their annual launch event, as the tech giant reaches a...more
Apple revealed that its new iPhone 11 will come with two 12 megapixel back cameras, including an ultra wide-angle lens and the next generation of microchips, the A13, but few big apparent changes. The Apple 11 Pro (pictured) will have three cameras...more
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing presents an image shot with the new iPhone 11 Pro. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing presents the new iPhone 11 Pro. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The iPhone 11 will cost $699, the iPhone Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail for $1099. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The dual cameras on the back with feature a 12 megapixel wide lens and a ultra wide 12 megapixel lens. The camera will have a new night mode. The front camera will also feature a 12 megapixel lens. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The new iPhone 11 will feature the latest A13 bionic chip. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The iPhone 11 will have 6.1 inch display and will be available in six colors. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks at the fall event in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Typically Apple's splashiest and dedicated to its flagship devices, Apple is cementing a third element to its focus: hardware, software and...more
CEO Tim Cook presents the Apple TV+ trailer for "See". Apple TV+ will be available in 100 countries and buyers of an iPhone, iPad or Mac will get a free year of streaming television service, the company announced. The streaming TV service will kick...more
Original shows on Apple TV+ will include "See" and "The Morning Show," starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. With no historic library of television content of its own, Apple will sell its own...more
Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch. The Series 5 will have an always-on display, an 18-hour battery life and international emergency calling in over 150 countries. Prices start at $399 or $499 with cellular service and will be available to order...more
Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch, with straps from Hermes. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple s vice president of Health, speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple also announced its video game service, Apple Arcade, will be a tab in the App Store. It will launch with 100 games on Sept. 19 and offer unlimited games for $4.99 a month, with a one-month free trial. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The 7th-generation iPad will feature 10.2 inch retina display and will be priced at $329. It will be available to order starting Tuesday and in stores starting Sept. 30. It will be available in the Apple Store in the U.S. and more than 25 other...more
CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Apple logo is displayed at the launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
