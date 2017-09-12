Apple unveils iPhone X
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows the iPhone X and wireless charging base. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows Animoji during a launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8 with wireless charging. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about Apple TV 4K. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Eddy Cue, Senior VP of Internet Software, introduces Apple TV. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as product images are shown behind him. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about the Apple Watch Series 3. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, speaks about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about Hermes Apple Watch bands. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about the heart rate sensor in Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, talks about Appel Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as images are shown of the new Apple Park. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as a tribute video to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs plays behind him. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks during a product launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
