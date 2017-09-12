Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 12, 2017 | 3:45pm EDT

Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
1 / 20
1 / 20
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows the iPhone X and wireless charging base. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows the iPhone X and wireless charging base. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
2 / 20
2 / 20
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows Animoji during a launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, shows Animoji during a launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
3 / 20
3 / 20
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8 with wireless charging. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8 with wireless charging. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
4 / 20
4 / 20
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
5 / 20
5 / 20
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
6 / 20
6 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
7 / 20
7 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about Apple TV 4K. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about Apple TV 4K. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
8 / 20
8 / 20
Eddy Cue, Senior VP of Internet Software, introduces Apple TV. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Eddy Cue, Senior VP of Internet Software, introduces Apple TV. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
9 / 20
9 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as product images are shown behind him. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as product images are shown behind him. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
10 / 20
10 / 20
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about the Apple Watch Series 3. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about the Apple Watch Series 3. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
11 / 20
11 / 20
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, speaks about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, speaks about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
12 / 20
12 / 20
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about Hermes Apple Watch bands. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about Hermes Apple Watch bands. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
13 / 20
13 / 20
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about the heart rate sensor in Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about the heart rate sensor in Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
14 / 20
14 / 20
Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jeff Williams, Apple COO, talks about Apple Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
15 / 20
15 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, talks about Appel Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, talks about Appel Watch. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
16 / 20
16 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as images are shown of the new Apple Park. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as images are shown of the new Apple Park. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
17 / 20
17 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as a tribute video to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs plays behind him. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks as a tribute video to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs plays behind him. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
18 / 20
18 / 20
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks during a product launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks during a product launch event. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
19 / 20
19 / 20
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
20 / 20
20 / 20
