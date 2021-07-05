Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 5, 2021

Architects of Chile's new constitution gather amid street protests

A demonstrator holds an object during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A demonstrator holding a Chilean flag is hit by a water cannon during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Riot police stand in formation during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Demonstrators are hit by a water cannon during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A demonstrator is helped during rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A constitutional assembly member covers his eye in support of people who lost their eyes during protests, as they gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Constitutional assembly president Elisa Loncon holds up a flag as assembly members gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Constitutional assembly members gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Constitutional assembly members gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A constitutional assembly member attends the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A demonstrator is helped during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A person holds a sign that reads "Justice, truth and reparation" during a rally before the first session of constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Citizens attend a rally before the first session of constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A picture of Jose Miguel Uribe is seen during a rally before the first session of constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
