Architects of Chile's new constitution gather amid street protests
A demonstrator holds an object during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator holding a Chilean flag is hit by a water cannon during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Riot police stand in formation during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators are hit by a water cannon during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator is helped during rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A constitutional assembly member covers his eye in support of people who lost their eyes during protests, as they gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Constitutional assembly president Elisa Loncon holds up a flag as assembly members gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Constitutional assembly members gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Constitutional assembly members gather for the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A constitutional assembly member attends the first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is helped during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People attend a rally as constitutional assembly members hold first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A person holds a sign that reads "Justice, truth and reparation" during a rally before the first session of constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Citizens attend a rally before the first session of constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A picture of Jose Miguel Uribe is seen during a rally before the first session of constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Next Slideshows
Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where dozens of people are confirmed dead was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Vacated by Americans, Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast...
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation s 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Hot dog champions of New York
Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Caribbean
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and is on track to Florida, after causing at least three deaths and wreaking havoc in parts of Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where dozens of people are confirmed dead was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Vacated by Americans, Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast premises, complete with its runways, barracks, control towers and hospital.
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation s 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Hot dog champions of New York
Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park in New York.
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest
The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.