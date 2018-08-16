Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018
Aretha Franklin sings during the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Aretha Franklin performs "Never Gonna Break My Faith" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aretha Franklin performs during the commemoration of the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year fall gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, in New York, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Aretha Franklin performs on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 21, 1978. Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama thanks Aretha Franklin at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park in Washington, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama escorts singer Aretha Franklin as Attorney General Eric Holder bows in surprise after the unveiling of Holder's official portrait at the Department of Justice, in Washington, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Aretha Franklin opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 1969. Las Vegas News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
BET honoree singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at BET Honors 2014 at Warner Theatre in Washington on February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Aretha Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, is interviewed as she arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stevie Wonder greets Aretha Franklin before a news conference for Super Bowl XL pre-game entertainers in Detroit, Michigan, February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice accompanies Aretha Franklin during a performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/John Randolph
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Oprah Winfrey hugs singer Usher next to actor Tom Cruise and Aretha Franklin during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
President Bill Clinton awards Aretha Franklin with a 1999 National Medal of the Arts as first lady Hillary Clinton looks on September 29, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Bill Clinton gives Aretha Franklin a standing ovation during her performance at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner Saturday, May 1, 1999. REUTERS/Pat Benic
Aretha Franklin performs during a tribute concert to composer Marvin Hamlisch in New York September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Aretha Franklin performs at an International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Aretha Franklin performs the Star-Spangled Banner on the National Mall during the 2003 NFL Kickoff Live concert in Washington, D.C., September 4, 2003. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Aretha Franklin performs at the Aladdin in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 1979. Cliff Stanley/Las Vegas News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Aretha Franklin arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington December 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush presents his Presidential Medal of Freedom to Aretha Franklin at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Aretha Franklin sings at a funeral for civil rights activist Rosa Parks in Detroit, Michigan, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/John Gress
Clive Davis, president of Arista Records escorts Aretha Franklin as they arrived for the Arista Records pre-Grammy party February 25, 1997 at The Plaza hotel in New York. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Torchbearer Aretha Franklin carries the Olympic Flame during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay in Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Todd Warshaw
Aretha Franklin and James Taylor perform for President Clinton and his family during the Presidential Inaugural Gala in Landover, January 19, 1997. REUTERS/ Mike Theiler
Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder perform together during the finale of VH1's "Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin" a live televised concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall, April 10, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Aretha Franklin and Oprah Winfrey embrace at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aretha Franklin performs with Annie Lennox during the second of two 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Aretha Franklin sits courtside with the Rev. Jesse Jackson during the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat in Auburn Hills, Michigan February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville perform the National Anthem before the NFL's Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Actor Tyler Perry presents Aretha Franklin with the Vanguard Award at the 39th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Aretha Franklin sings at musician Luther Vandross' funeral service in New York's Riverside Church July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine RFS/YH
Rock star Rod Stewart and actor Dustin Hoffman join Aretha Franklin on stage for a song during a show being taped in New York April 27, 1993. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Singer Aretha Franklin and Australian actor Hugh Jackman sing "Somewhere" from the classic musical "West Side Story" during the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Luciano Pavarotti gestures towards Aretha Franklin during a photo opportunity at the 1998 MusiCares benefit dinner in New York February 23, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige perform at "The One and Only Aretha Franklin" a live televised concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall, April 10, 2001. REUTERS/ Mike Segar
Aretha Franklin poses with Blues Brothers John Goodman J. Evan Bonifant, Joe Morton and Dan Aykroyd after performing her song "Respect" at the Grammy Awards in New York City, February 25, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Aretha Franklin and actor Kirk Douglas (C) listen to composer Morton Gould, after they received the 17th annual Kennedy Center Honor, December 4, 1994. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Aretha Franklin performs with the Backstreet Boys at "The One and Only Aretha Franklin" a live televised concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall, April 10, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis listens as singer Aretha Franklin performs as he attends the Festival of Families rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Aretha Franklin performs after receiving the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year award during a special dinner and concert in her honor in Los Angeles February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary "Event to Prevent" benefit in New York May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
