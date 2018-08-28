Edition:
Aretha Franklin lays in repose in Detroit

The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28, 2018. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS

The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28, 2018. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
1 / 20
The casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2 / 20
A woman becomes emotional as people file past the body of Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS

A woman becomes emotional as people file past the body of Aretha Franklin.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A woman becomes emotional as people file past the body of Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
3 / 20
The body of Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS

The body of Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The body of Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
4 / 20
People view the body of Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS

People view the body of Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
People view the body of Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
5 / 20
A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
6 / 20
Stuart Popp parks his 1956 pink Cadillac in front of the Charles H. Wright African American Museum. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Stuart Popp parks his 1956 pink Cadillac in front of the Charles H. Wright African American Museum.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Stuart Popp parks his 1956 pink Cadillac in front of the Charles H. Wright African American Museum. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
7 / 20
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
8 / 20
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9 / 20
A woman carries a poster into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman carries a poster into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A woman carries a poster into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
10 / 20
The casket carrying the late Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The casket carrying the late Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The casket carrying the late Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
11 / 20
A child waits in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A child waits in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A child waits in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12 / 20
People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS

People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
13 / 20
People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS

People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
14 / 20
A family is photographed beneath a mural in tribute to the late Aretha Franklin outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A family is photographed beneath a mural in tribute to the late Aretha Franklin outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A family is photographed beneath a mural in tribute to the late Aretha Franklin outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Mike Segar
15 / 20
A man holds a sign outside the New Bethel Baptist Church before a gospel tribute concert to Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds a sign outside the New Bethel Baptist Church before a gospel tribute concert to Aretha Franklin.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A man holds a sign outside the New Bethel Baptist Church before a gospel tribute concert to Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Mike Segar
16 / 20
People dance and sing during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People dance and sing during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
People dance and sing during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
17 / 20
A performer sings with a choir during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A performer sings with a choir during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A performer sings with a choir during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
18 / 20
Singer Deonte Clay performs during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Deonte Clay performs during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Singer Deonte Clay performs during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
19 / 20
A woman stops to pray in the back of the sanctuary during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman stops to pray in the back of the sanctuary during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A woman stops to pray in the back of the sanctuary during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
20 / 20
