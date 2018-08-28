Aretha Franklin lays in repose in Detroit
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, August 28, 2018. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
The casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman becomes emotional as people file past the body of Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
The body of Aretha Franklin lays in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
People view the body of Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
A woman carries a card with an image of Aretha Franklin into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Stuart Popp parks his 1956 pink Cadillac in front of the Charles H. Wright African American Museum. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman carries a poster into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The casket carrying the late Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A child waits in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin as she lays in repose. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
People file past the body of the late Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya/Pool via REUTERS
A family is photographed beneath a mural in tribute to the late Aretha Franklin outside the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds a sign outside the New Bethel Baptist Church before a gospel tribute concert to Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People dance and sing during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A performer sings with a choir during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Deonte Clay performs during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman stops to pray in the back of the sanctuary during a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the New Bethel Baptist Church. REUTERS/Mike Segar
