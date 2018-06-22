Argentina 0 - Croatia 3
Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and Mario Mandzukic celebrate with team mates after Luka Modric scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Argentina fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with Sime Vrsaljko after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.
MORE IN PICTURES
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
Dog meat festival in China
Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.
France 1 - Peru 0
France takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.