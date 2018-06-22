Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2018 | 9:51pm EDT

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 13
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and Mario Mandzukic celebrate with team mates after Luka Modric scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Croatia's Domagoj Vida and Mario Mandzukic celebrate with team mates after Luka Modric scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and Mario Mandzukic celebrate with team mates after Luka Modric scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 13
Argentina fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Argentina fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Argentina fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 13
Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 13
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 13
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 13
Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 13
Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 13
Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 13
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
10 / 13
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 13
Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 13
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with Sime Vrsaljko after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with Sime Vrsaljko after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with Sime Vrsaljko after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Painted faces at World Cup

Painted faces at World Cup

Next Slideshows

Painted faces at World Cup

Painted faces at World Cup

World Cup fans with painted faces.

8:30pm EDT
World Cup of emotion

World Cup of emotion

Fans get emotional during World Cup action.

4:10pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

3:30pm EDT
Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

11:25am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Melania Trump visits border detention center

Melania Trump visits border detention center

First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.

Dog meat festival in China

Dog meat festival in China

Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.

Painted faces at World Cup

Painted faces at World Cup

World Cup fans with painted faces.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.

World Cup of emotion

World Cup of emotion

Fans get emotional during World Cup action.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

France 1 - Peru 0

France 1 - Peru 0

France takes on Peru in World Cup action.

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast