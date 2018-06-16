Argentina 1 - Iceland 1
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson saves a penalty taken by Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson reacts after conceding their first goal scored by Argentina's Sergio Aguero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Argentina's Sergio Aguero in action with Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former Argentina player Diego Maradona watches from the stand. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Iceland fans during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Argentina's Javier Mascherano in action with Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Argentina's Maximiliano Meza reacts. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of fans at the back of the stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Argentina's Lionel Messi in silhouette before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
