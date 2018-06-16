Edition:
Sat Jun 16, 2018

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

1 / 22
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
1 / 22
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2 / 22
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
2 / 22
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

3 / 22
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
3 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

4 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
4 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson saves a penalty taken by Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson saves a penalty taken by Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea

5 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson saves a penalty taken by Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea
5 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine

6 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine
6 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carl Recine

7 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carl Recine
7 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

8 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
8 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

9 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
9 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson reacts after conceding their first goal scored by Argentina's Sergio Aguero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson reacts after conceding their first goal scored by Argentina's Sergio Aguero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

10 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson reacts after conceding their first goal scored by Argentina's Sergio Aguero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo. REUTERS/Albert Gea

11 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal with Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo. REUTERS/Albert Gea
11 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

12 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
12 / 22
Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

13 / 22
Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
13 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero in action with Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Argentina's Sergio Aguero in action with Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

14 / 22
Argentina's Sergio Aguero in action with Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
14 / 22
Former Argentina player Diego Maradona watches from the stand. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Former Argentina player Diego Maradona watches from the stand. REUTERS/Carl Recine

15 / 22
Former Argentina player Diego Maradona watches from the stand. REUTERS/Carl Recine
15 / 22
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

16 / 22
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
16 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

17 / 22
Iceland's Hannes Por Halldorsson in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
17 / 22
Iceland fans during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Iceland fans during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

18 / 22
Iceland fans during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
18 / 22
Argentina's Javier Mascherano in action with Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Argentina's Javier Mascherano in action with Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

19 / 22
Argentina's Javier Mascherano in action with Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
19 / 22
Argentina's Maximiliano Meza reacts. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Argentina's Maximiliano Meza reacts. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

20 / 22
Argentina's Maximiliano Meza reacts. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
20 / 22
General view of fans at the back of the stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

General view of fans at the back of the stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

21 / 22
General view of fans at the back of the stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
21 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi in silhouette before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Argentina's Lionel Messi in silhouette before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

22 / 22
Argentina's Lionel Messi in silhouette before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
22 / 22
France 2 - Australia 1

France 2 - Australia 1

