Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2018 | 5:20pm EDT

Argentina 2 - Nigeria 1

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo in action. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Nigeria's Brian Idowu, John Obi Mikel and Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Javier Mascherano in action with Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Fans react as they watch the match on screen. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo in action with Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their first goal with Ahmed Musa, Brian Idowu and William Troost-Ekong. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Angel Di Maria reacts after being fouled. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Nigeria's Victor Moses scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Nigeria's Brian Idowu. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi during the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
