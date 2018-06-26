Argentina 2 - Nigeria 1
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Argentina's Marcos Rojo scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Argentina's Marcos Rojo in action. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Nigeria's Brian Idowu, John Obi Mikel and Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Argentina's Javier Mascherano in action with Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Fans react as they watch the match on screen. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Argentina's Marcos Rojo in action with Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nigeria's Victor Moses scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nigeria's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their first goal with Ahmed Musa, Brian Idowu and William Troost-Ekong. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Argentina's Angel Di Maria reacts after being fouled. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nigeria's Victor Moses celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nigeria's Victor Moses scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Nigeria's Brian Idowu. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Argentina's Lionel Messi during the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Argentina's Marcos Rojo scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
