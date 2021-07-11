Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America against Brazil at Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021. Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel finally won his first medal in a...more
Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's Neymar with his runner-up medal after the match. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso in action with Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's Neymar in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
View of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina fans celebrate after winning the Copa America in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates in a team bus celebrate with fans as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
