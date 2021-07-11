Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jul 11, 2021 | 12:27pm EDT

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America against Brazil at Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021. Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America against Brazil at Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Brazil's Neymar with his runner-up medal after the match. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil's Neymar with his runner-up medal after the match. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso in action with Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso in action with Brazil's Neymar. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Brazil's Neymar in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Neymar in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
View of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

View of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina fans celebrate after winning the Copa America in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina fans celebrate after winning the Copa America in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after winning the Copa America. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates in a team bus celebrate with fans as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates in a team bus celebrate with fans as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
