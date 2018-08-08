Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Senator and former Argentine President Carlos Menem shares a moment with his daughter Zulema Menem as lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Activists dressed up as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" take part in a demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion in Buenos Aires, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man stands as candles light a makeshift shrine for women who died from complications after having had abortions, outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A pregnant woman is seen during an anti-abortion protest outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Dalma Maradona, daughter of former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, attends a protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A woman with the Argentine national flag stands beside a huge baby dummy during an anti-abortion demonstration outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Green ribbons, which symbolize the abortion rights movement, are seen inside a subway train in Buenos Aires, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A child holds up a banner that reads in Spanish "Let's save two lives" during a demonstration at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Activists, one of them holding a baby, dressed up as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" take part in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion in Buenos Aires, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
An anti-abortion demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People walk past a giant green flag, a color symbolizing the abortion rights movement, hanging from the Congress fence in Buenos Aires, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Demonstrators attend a protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the Congress while lawmakers debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Demonstrators attend a protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the Congress while lawmakers debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Women shout slogans during a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman has her face painted during a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator attends a protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the Congress while lawmakers debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Lawmakers debate an abortion bill at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Pro-abortion demonstrators take part in a protest in front of National Congress while an abortion bill is debated in Buenos Aires, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside Argentina's National General Confederation of Labor (CGT) in Buenos Aires, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
