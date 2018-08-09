Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman reacts outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man is detained by a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Activists hold up green handkerchiefs, which symbolize the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman argues with a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
An abortion rights activist leaves after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man kicks the police fence outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Senator and former Argentine President Carlos Menem shares a moment with his daughter Zulema Menem as lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man holds up a green handkerchief, which symbolizes the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Listen to us,...more
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Policeman are seen in front of a barricade as pro-abortion rights activists light a fire, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man is detained by a police officer during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
An anti-abortion rights activist prays as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Next Slideshows
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates
Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into...
Wildfires rage across Portugal
Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates
Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.
Wildfires rage across Portugal
Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.
Former child soldiers released from past
Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.
Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion
Argentines demonstrate as the Senate debates a bill that would legalize abortion, expanding reproductive rights beyond current laws that allow the procedure only in cases of rape or when the mother's health is at risk.
Building a super yacht
Inside the Heesen Yachts shipyard in the Netherlands.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 130 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.
Gay Games in Paris
Athletes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia were among thousands of people convening in Paris for the 10th Gay Games, which aim to raise awareness about LGBT rights.