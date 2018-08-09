Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 9, 2018 | 4:05pm EDT

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman reacts outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman reacts outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A woman reacts outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man is detained by a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man is detained by a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man is detained by a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Activists hold up green handkerchiefs, which symbolize the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Activists hold up green handkerchiefs, which symbolize the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Activists hold up green handkerchiefs, which symbolize the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A woman argues with a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman argues with a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A woman argues with a policeman during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, early August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
An abortion rights activist leaves after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

An abortion rights activist leaves after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
An abortion rights activist leaves after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man kicks the police fence outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man kicks the police fence outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man kicks the police fence outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Senator and former Argentine President Carlos Menem shares a moment with his daughter Zulema Menem as lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Senator and former Argentine President Carlos Menem shares a moment with his daughter Zulema Menem as lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Senator and former Argentine President Carlos Menem shares a moment with his daughter Zulema Menem as lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man holds up a green handkerchief, which symbolizes the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Listen to us, please" and "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man holds up a green handkerchief, which symbolizes the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Listen to us, please" and "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man holds up a green handkerchief, which symbolizes the abortion rights movement, outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Listen to us, please" and "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Policeman are seen in front of a barricade as pro-abortion rights activists light a fire, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Policeman are seen in front of a barricade as pro-abortion rights activists light a fire, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Policeman are seen in front of a barricade as pro-abortion rights activists light a fire, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate lawmakers voted against a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man is detained by a police officer during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man is detained by a police officer during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man is detained by a police officer during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
An anti-abortion rights activist prays as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

An anti-abortion rights activist prays as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
An anti-abortion rights activist prays as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
