Pictures | Wed Dec 30, 2020 | 1:00pm EST

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar &nbsp;

Anti-abortion demonstrators react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar &nbsp;

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Two women hug as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion reacts as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion uses a megaphone as the senate discuss an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion reacts after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar &nbsp;

A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion reacts as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

An anti-abortion demonstrator protests as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion gather as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion demonstrators protest as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar &nbsp;

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar &nbsp;

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar &nbsp;

Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

People in favour of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

A woman uses a megaphone as she protests in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

