Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for...more
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Anti-abortion demonstrators react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Two women hug as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion reacts as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion uses a megaphone as the senate discuss an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion reacts after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react after the senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
A demonstrator in favour of legalizing abortion reacts as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
An anti-abortion demonstrator protests as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion react as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion gather as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Anti-abortion demonstrators protest as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators in favour of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
People in favour of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A woman uses a megaphone as she protests in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Next Slideshows
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island
Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the...
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white...
Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion
Argentina is set to vote on legalizing abortion over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church as demonstrators both for and against the bill came...
America's year of wildfires
Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in...
MORE IN PICTURES
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island
Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to storms.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion
Argentina is set to vote on legalizing abortion over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church as demonstrators both for and against the bill came from around the country to stand vigil in front of the Senate building in Buenos Aires.
America's year of wildfires
Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in regional history.
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward
Scenes from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Our oddest photos from 2020
Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.
Strong earthquake shakes Croatia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring many people in the town of Petrinja.
EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million
The EU's campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the bloc's 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.