Armed civilians enforce coronavirus curfew in Guatemala
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to ensure that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis...more
Armed civilians ride a car as they patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, amid a curfew imposed by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A man shoots a gun as he patrols the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A man holds a gun as he patrols a street of San Vicente Pacaya, amid a government curfew to fight the spread of coronavirus, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Armed civilians organize themselves to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A man holsters a gun as he patrols a street of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Armed civilians patrols the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A man holds a gun while patrolling the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to ensure citizens comply with the government curfew to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
