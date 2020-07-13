Edition:
United States
Mon Jul 13, 2020

Armed civilians enforce coronavirus curfew in Guatemala

Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to ensure that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians ride a car as they patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, amid a curfew imposed by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A man shoots a gun as he patrols the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A man holds a gun as he patrols a street of San Vicente Pacaya, amid a government curfew to fight the spread of coronavirus, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians organize themselves to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A man holsters a gun as he patrols a street of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians patrols the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A man holds a gun while patrolling the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Armed civilians ride motorcycles to patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to ensure citizens comply with the government curfew to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Guatemala, July 11. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
