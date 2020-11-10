Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
People drive a car as they take part in celebrations in a street following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in celebrations in a street following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian peacekeepers boarding a plane before departing for the region of Nagorno-Karabakh at an airdrome in Ulyanovsk, Russia, November 10. Russian Defence Ministry
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gestures during his address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. Official website of President of Azerbaijan
An armored Russian vehicle drives into a transport plane as Russian peacekeepers depart for the region of Nagorno-Karabakh at an airdrome in Ulyanovsk, Russia November 10. Russian Defence Ministry
A man waves the national flag from the top of a car as people celebrate on the streets after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said the country's forces had taken Shusha, which Armenians call Shushi, during the fighting over the breakaway region of...more
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
People storm the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
People drive a car as they take part in celebrations in a street following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. REUTERS/Stringer
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops walks near a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
People hold national flags as they celebrate on the streets after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said the country's forces had taken Shusha, which Armenians call Shushi, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Baku,...more
Protesters react inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gestures as he addresses the nation during his visit at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 8. Official website of President of Azerbaijan
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind...
