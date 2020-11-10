Edition:
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

People drive a car as they take part in celebrations in a street following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People take part in celebrations in a street following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. REUTERS/Stringer &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Russian peacekeepers boarding a plane before departing for the region of Nagorno-Karabakh at an airdrome in Ulyanovsk, Russia, November 10. Russian Defence Ministry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gestures during his address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. Official website of President of Azerbaijan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
An armored Russian vehicle drives into a transport plane as Russian peacekeepers depart for the region of Nagorno-Karabakh at an airdrome in Ulyanovsk, Russia November 10. Russian Defence Ministry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A man waves the national flag from the top of a car as people celebrate on the streets after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said the country's forces had taken Shusha, which Armenians call Shushi, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops stands next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People storm the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People drive a car as they take part in celebrations in a street following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A service member of the Russian peacekeeping troops walks near a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People hold national flags as they celebrate on the streets after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said the country's forces had taken Shusha, which Armenians call Shushi, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Protesters react inside the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gestures as he addresses the nation during his visit at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 8. Official website of President of Azerbaijan

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
