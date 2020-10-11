Edition:
Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire looked increasingly frayed. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Women cry as their relatives are missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Search and rescue teams carry the body of a victim away from the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

Vesile Mehmedova sits in front of debris of her brother's home as her relatives search for belongings, at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

5-years-old Bahtiyar Elnur, who was injured during a blast, plays with his sister Sehla, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Damaged cars are seen on a street during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 11. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man looks into a car damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 11. REUTERS/Stringer

A search and rescue dog searches for survivors at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman waits for her relatives to be rescued as search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

Women wait at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman waits for her relatives to be rescued as search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A shop owner stands in front of his store at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams carry the body of a victim away from the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A boy runs past a damaged store at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A dead pigeon is seen on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman reacts at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man stands in front of his damaged house hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man looks out from his damaged home after a ceasefire begins during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 10. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Iman Abisiv carries his belongings from his damaged home after a ceasefire begins during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 10. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

