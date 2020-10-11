Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes...more
Women cry as their relatives are missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams carry the body of a victim away from the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Vesile Mehmedova sits in front of debris of her brother's home as her relatives search for belongings, at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11....more
5-years-old Bahtiyar Elnur, who was injured during a blast, plays with his sister Sehla, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Damaged cars are seen on a street during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man looks into a car damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A search and rescue dog searches for survivors at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman waits for her relatives to be rescued as search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women wait at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman waits for her relatives to be rescued as search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A shop owner stands in front of his store at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams carry the body of a victim away from the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A boy runs past a damaged store at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A dead pigeon is seen on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman reacts at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man stands in front of his damaged house hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man looks out from his damaged home after a ceasefire begins during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 10. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Iman Abisiv carries his belongings from his damaged home after a ceasefire begins during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 10. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
