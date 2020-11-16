Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a...more
A house is set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar, November 14, 2020. Nestled in the mountains, Charektar is a small village in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, which borders Nagorno-Karabakh. It is internationally...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers destroy power poles in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. Some...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers load bottles with water into the truck next to a burnt house in the village of Knaravan, November 15, 2020. "We don't want to leave to the enemy, to Azerbaijan, what belonged to us. We just try to keep what belonged to us,"...more
Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, a 35-year-old ethnic Armenian, set fire to his brother's house (pictured) and his own house next door. "They will already be here tomorrow...more
A house is seen set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. Reuters reporters saw six houses, around half the village, on fire in Charektar on Saturday. One man, who...more
A man stands next to destroyed houses in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Armenian soldier is seen inside a destroyed school in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15,...more
Residents hug as they stand near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
A house is seen set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020....more
A view shows a destroyed electrical substation located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the Kalbajar district November 15, 2020....more
A man is reflected in a mirror as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of...more
A man is seen inside a destroyed house in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A house is seen set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020....more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers stand next to a burning mock-up of a tank in the village of Knaravan, located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region,...more
People ride in the back of a truck past destroyed houses in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15,...more
People stand next to cars on the road that links Armenia and the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man drives a herd of cows towards the border with Armenia from a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the Kalbajar district November 15, 2020....more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Armenian soldiers ride in the back of a truck on the road that links Armenia and the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic
From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic
From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.
Dustin Johnson wins Masters with record low score
Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters at Augusta National.
Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Trump supporters march in Washington
Thousands of Trump s supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.
Transgender couple wed in Hungary amid LGBT hostility
Transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal tie the knot in Hungary, which outlawed legal recognition of transgender identity in May.
Trump supporters rally around the president after election
Supporters of President Trump rally around the Republican incumbent, who has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden even after he secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency.