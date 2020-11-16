Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, a 35-year-old ethnic Armenian, set fire to his brother's house (pictured) and his own house next door. "They will already be here tomorrow...more

Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, a 35-year-old ethnic Armenian, set fire to his brother's house (pictured) and his own house next door. "They will already be here tomorrow morning. The Azeris. Screw them. Let them live here, if they can," he said. Arsen, who declined to give his surname, said he and other ethnic Armenians had no desire to leave anything useful for the Azeris. "They will have to build their own houses from scratch," he said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close