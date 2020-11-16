Edition:
Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A house is set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar, November 14, 2020. Nestled in the mountains, Charektar is a small village in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, which borders Nagorno-Karabakh. It is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s. On Sunday, the Azeris were set to return and take back control of the area. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers destroy power poles in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. Some Armenian soldiers stayed behind to finish demolishing the houses in another village called Knaravan. Reuters reporters saw them taking down electricity poles, sawing them and loading them into a truck next to a school that had its windows smashed and roof torn off. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers load bottles with water into the truck next to a burnt house in the village of Knaravan, November 15, 2020. "We don't want to leave to the enemy, to Azerbaijan, what belonged to us. We just try to keep what belonged to us," said one of the soldiers who declined to give his name. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, a 35-year-old ethnic Armenian, set fire to his brother's house (pictured) and his own house next door. "They will already be here tomorrow morning. The Azeris. Screw them. Let them live here, if they can," he said. Arsen, who declined to give his surname, said he and other ethnic Armenians had no desire to leave anything useful for the Azeris. "They will have to build their own houses from scratch," he said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A house is seen set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. Reuters reporters saw six houses, around half the village, on fire in Charektar on Saturday. One man, who refused to give his name, said Armenians were carting off everything they could as trucks nearby loaded up with household possessions. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A man stands next to destroyed houses in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier is seen inside a destroyed school in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Residents hug as they stand near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A house is seen set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A view shows a destroyed electrical substation located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the Kalbajar district November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A man is reflected in a mirror as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A man is seen inside a destroyed house in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A house is seen set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers stand next to a burning mock-up of a tank in the village of Knaravan, located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
People ride in the back of a truck past destroyed houses in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
People stand next to cars on the road that links Armenia and the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A man drives a herd of cows towards the border with Armenia from a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the Kalbajar district November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in the village of Knaravan located in a territory which is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan under a peace deal that followed the fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers ride in the back of a truck on the road that links Armenia and the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
