Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters

Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I guess the demonstrators thought so too because they appeared not to expect the first vehicle to go over the barricade. Some ran back as others confronted the vehicle with molotov cocktails and bottles of paint. In the midst of the clashes some guards grabbed a couple of demonstrators, as others fought to rescue them. Then the vehicle was driven a few meters and hit two or three demonstrators and stopped. I just kept photographing. Finally, the National Guards caught just one demonstrator as the others ran away." REUTERS/Marco Bello

