Pictures | Wed Jul 19, 2017 | 5:50pm EDT

Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters

An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 18, 2017. Photographer Marco Bello details the events captured in these photos from an anti-Maduro rally in Caracas: "I arrived at the Metropolitan University after clashes had begun but demonstrators and security forces had called a truce. I agreed with Andres Martinez Casares, a colleague who had arrived earlier, that I would follow a small group of demonstrators through the forest onto a hill and he would go with the main group down the street, as they attempted to blockade a highway." REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Demonstrators are hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I was on the top of the hill with a few youths when the main group of demonstrators using makeshift shields got close to the highway. Suddenly, a couple of armored vehicles ran through the first line of shield bearers and some security forces began to fire tear gas to try to disperse the mob. There was a barricade between the demonstrators and the vehicles, and I thought that the National Guards would move the debris and try to clear the way for the vehicles, as they usually do." REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I guess the demonstrators thought so too because they appeared not to expect the first vehicle to go over the barricade. Some ran back as others confronted the vehicle with molotov cocktails and bottles of paint. In the midst of the clashes some guards grabbed a couple of demonstrators, as others fought to rescue them. Then the vehicle was driven a few meters and hit two or three demonstrators and stopped. I just kept photographing. Finally, the National Guards caught just one demonstrator as the others ran away." REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
An armored vehicle on fire is seen during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A demonstrator holds a box containing petrol bombs during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
An armored vehicle is seen lit on fire during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A demonstrator runs away from an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
