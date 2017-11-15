Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare. Zimbabwe's military seized power early on Wednesday saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence....more
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Major-General SB Moyo (R) makes an announcement on state broadcaster ZBC. ZBC/Handout via REUTERS
Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Youth washes a minibus adorned with picture of President Robert Mugabe at a bus terminus in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Next Slideshows
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. Several residents are killed during floods following heavy...
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. Several residents are killed during floods following heavy rainfall outside Athens. At least seven people died in flash floods which hit Greece on Wednesday, authorities said, as a raging torrent swept through towns west of Athens after heavy rains.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.
#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Red carpet style at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.