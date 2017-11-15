Edition:
Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare. Zimbabwe's military seized power early on Wednesday saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Major-General SB Moyo (R) makes an announcement on state broadcaster ZBC. ZBC/Handout via REUTERS

Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Youth washes a minibus adorned with picture of President Robert Mugabe at a bus terminus in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People queue to draw money outside a bank in Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

