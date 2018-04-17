Arrest of two black men in Starbucks sparks protests
Protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A Starbucks coffee beans roast sign is posted inside in front of protestors demonstrating with a "End Stop & Frisk" sign inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. ...more
A demonstrator holds notes for protest chant lyrics outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man raises his arm in protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jennifer Anderson, 29, (R) protests inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Protestor Val Dunn, 25, (C) demonstrates inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A Starbucks coffee cup with "Stop Calling Cops!" written on the side sits on a table as police monitor protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. ...more
Police officers monitor activity outside as protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" lies on the sidewalk across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A girl joins interfaith clergy leaders staging a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (C) addresses the media along with colleagues, outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018.REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" is posted across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A protestor with a sign departs after demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A police officer helps a Starbucks employee exit through the cellar stairs to avoid protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED...more
Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A...more
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
