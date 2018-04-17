Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 17, 2018 | 8:45am EDT

Arrest of two black men in Starbucks sparks protests

Protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 24
A Starbucks coffee beans roast sign is posted inside in front of protestors demonstrating with a "End Stop & Frisk" sign inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A Starbucks coffee beans roast sign is posted inside in front of protestors demonstrating with a "End Stop & Frisk" sign inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. ...more

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A Starbucks coffee beans roast sign is posted inside in front of protestors demonstrating with a "End Stop & Frisk" sign inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 24
A demonstrator holds notes for protest chant lyrics outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A demonstrator holds notes for protest chant lyrics outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A demonstrator holds notes for protest chant lyrics outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 24
A man raises his arm in protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A man raises his arm in protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A man raises his arm in protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 24
Jennifer Anderson, 29, (R) protests inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jennifer Anderson, 29, (R) protests inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Jennifer Anderson, 29, (R) protests inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 24
Protestor Val Dunn, 25, (C) demonstrates inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protestor Val Dunn, 25, (C) demonstrates inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Protestor Val Dunn, 25, (C) demonstrates inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 24
A Starbucks coffee cup with "Stop Calling Cops!" written on the side sits on a table as police monitor protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A Starbucks coffee cup with "Stop Calling Cops!" written on the side sits on a table as police monitor protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. ...more

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A Starbucks coffee cup with "Stop Calling Cops!" written on the side sits on a table as police monitor protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
10 / 24
Police officers monitor activity outside as protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Police officers monitor activity outside as protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Police officers monitor activity outside as protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
11 / 24
A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" lies on the sidewalk across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" lies on the sidewalk across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" lies on the sidewalk across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 24
A girl joins interfaith clergy leaders staging a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A girl joins interfaith clergy leaders staging a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A girl joins interfaith clergy leaders staging a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
14 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 24
Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (C) addresses the media along with colleagues, outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018.REUTERS/Mark Makela

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (C) addresses the media along with colleagues, outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018.REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (C) addresses the media along with colleagues, outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018.REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders stage a sit-in at the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders protest outside the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 24
Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Interfaith clergy leaders march from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, to other nearby stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
19 / 24
A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" is posted across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" is posted across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A sign stating "Shame on you Starbucks!" is posted across the street from the Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 24
A protestor with a sign departs after demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A protestor with a sign departs after demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A protestor with a sign departs after demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
21 / 24
A police officer helps a Starbucks employee exit through the cellar stairs to avoid protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A police officer helps a Starbucks employee exit through the cellar stairs to avoid protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A police officer helps a Starbucks employee exit through the cellar stairs to avoid protestors demonstrating inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
22 / 24
Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY AND WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION WAS PROVIDED SEPARATELY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MELISSA DEPINO / NO RESALE.

Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED...more

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY AND WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION WAS PROVIDED SEPARATELY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MELISSA DEPINO / NO RESALE.
Close
23 / 24
Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MELISSA DEPINO / NO RESALE

Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Police officers detain a man inside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 12, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken April 12, 2018. MELISSA DEPINO/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MELISSA DEPINO / NO RESALE
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya...

Next Slideshows

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya crisis

(Warning: graphic content) The photography staff of Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for their coverage of the Rohingya migrant crisis.

Apr 16 2018
Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Japan's Yuki Kawauchi and America's Desiree Linden scored stunning victories in a wet and windy 2018 Boston Marathon.

Apr 16 2018
Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India

Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India

Protests erupted across India after police officers and a politician were named separately in connection with two unrelated child rape cases, which are under...

Apr 16 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Apr 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya crisis

(Warning: graphic content) The photography staff of Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for their coverage of the Rohingya migrant crisis.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Japan's Yuki Kawauchi and America's Desiree Linden scored stunning victories in a wet and windy 2018 Boston Marathon.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India

Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India

Protests erupted across India after police officers and a politician were named separately in connection with two unrelated child rape cases, which are under investigation.

Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

Best of Coachella

Best of Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in the California desert.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Five years after the Boston Marathon bombing

Five years after the Boston Marathon bombing

Five years after the Boston bombings, people gather to remember the three people killed and more than 260 others who were injured.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast