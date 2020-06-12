Art of protest against George Floyd's death
A mural of George Floyd in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Artists Aziz Asmr and Anis Hamdoun pose next to a graffiti of George Floyd in Idlib, Syria June 1, 2020. Mohamad Jamalo/via REUTERS
An artwork by French artist Dugudus depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a police officer pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd while holding a Bible, is seen in Paris, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People sit under a graffiti depicting George Floyd at the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, June 4,2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man walks pat graffiti in Handsworth in Minneapolis. Birmingham, Britain, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
An Afghan man walks past a wall painted with a photo of George Floyd, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Protesters react as they leave items to memorialize George Floyd at the scene of his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Mourners photograph a mural of George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of his death in Minneapolis police custody, in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators wearing protective face masks during a Black Lives Matter protest are seen by a mural in Manchester, Britain, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People walk past a mural with the image of George Floyd on a boarded-up shop in the Soho district of Manhattan following looting in the area during protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York, June 10, 2020....more
A girl walks past a mural commemorating George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles, California, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Local artist "Shawn" paints a mural in memory of George Floyd in downtown Oakland, California, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
Gabby Johnson stops with her father, Carey Johnson and Maverick Johnson stop to look at a mural built at the scene of George Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The letters "BLM" are seen on a bus stop window in front of a mural of George Floyd during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator holds a painting depicting George Floyd as she protests against racial inequality in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
A man wearing a protective face mask raises his fist and holds a placard as he attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man lines up his bicycle next to a mural of George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A woman carries a poster during a public visitation for George Floyd outside The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Minneapolis residents Byron Anfinson, in blue and Innocence Johnson, 10, paint a mural together at George Floyd's memorial site in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People wearing protective face masks attend a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Artist Akse works on a mural of George Floyd in Stevenson Square, Manchester, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man draws an image of George Floyd during his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
