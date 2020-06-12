Edition:
United States
Fri Jun 12, 2020

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

A mural of George Floyd in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Artists Aziz Asmr and Anis Hamdoun pose next to a graffiti of George Floyd in Idlib, Syria June 1, 2020. &nbsp;Mohamad Jamalo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
An artwork by French artist Dugudus depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a police officer pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd while holding a Bible, is seen in Paris, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People sit under a graffiti depicting George Floyd at the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, June 4,2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A man walks pat graffiti in Handsworth in Minneapolis. Birmingham, Britain, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
An Afghan man walks past a wall painted with a photo of George Floyd, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters react as they leave items to memorialize George Floyd at the scene of his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Mourners photograph a mural of George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of his death in Minneapolis police custody, in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Demonstrators wearing protective face masks during a Black Lives Matter protest are seen by a mural in Manchester, Britain, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People walk past a mural with the image of George Floyd on a boarded-up shop in the Soho district of Manhattan following looting in the area during protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A girl walks past a mural commemorating George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles, California, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Local artist "Shawn" paints a mural in memory of George Floyd in downtown Oakland, California, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Gabby Johnson stops with her father, Carey Johnson and Maverick Johnson stop to look at a mural built at the scene of George Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
The letters "BLM" are seen on a bus stop window in front of a mural of George Floyd during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A demonstrator holds a painting depicting George Floyd as she protests against racial inequality in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask raises his fist and holds a placard as he attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man lines up his bicycle next to a mural of George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman carries a poster during a public visitation for George Floyd outside The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Minneapolis residents Byron Anfinson, in blue and Innocence Johnson, 10, paint a mural together at George Floyd's memorial site in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People wearing protective face masks attend a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Artist Akse works on a mural of George Floyd in Stevenson Square, Manchester, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A man draws an image of George Floyd during his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
