Art of protest: Graffiti of discontent transforms Chile

Graffiti depicting an injured eye is seen during a protest against the government in Santiago, November 13. The messages also reflect a horrifying, and largely unique, characteristic of the Chilean protests: the injuries to more than 200 people's eyes by police rubber bullets or tear gas canisters. Police insist they have followed protocol in the use of force and that all allegations of wrongdoing that have been reported will be thoroughly investigated. The police chief last week suspended the use of rubber bullets and ordered further tests after a university study suggested they were only 20% rubber and contained lead. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

