Art of protest: Graffiti of discontent transforms Chile
A woman walks in front of graffiti reading "Chile woke up" during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. A month of intense protests against inequality and police repression in Santiago have transformed the Chilean...more
Graffiti depicting an injured eye is seen during a protest against the government in Santiago, November 13. The messages also reflect a horrifying, and largely unique, characteristic of the Chilean protests: the injuries to more than 200 people's...more
The entrance of the metro station at Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center is seen in Santiago, November 16. The subway network, one of Latin America's most modern, continues to run at half-strength, with more than 20 stations still closed after arson...more
Members of the security forces gather in front of graffiti depicting Chilean President Pinera injured on the head during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago November 15. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester poses in front of graffiti during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Graffiti depicting Picasso's Guernica with Chile's protest details is seen in Santiago, November 22. In Lastarria, the most popular tourist area of downtown Santiago, a mural reinterpreting Pablo Picasso's celebrated Guernica features Pinera as a...more
A wall with graffiti and political messages is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman poses in front of a mirror with a red dot placed as installation art during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police are seen next to graffiti during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Scotiabank gate is seen graffitied during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man wearing a medieval helmet gets ready to confront police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A set of toy soldiers are seen attached to a subway entrance in front of Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center during a protest against the government in Santiago, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People stand near graffiti during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Protesters gather on the street in front of a graffitied wall during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A poster reading, "they will never have the comfort of our silence again", is seen on a wall in Santiago, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women stand next to a wall during a protest against the government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A painted monument is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 30. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A wall with posters and graffiti is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk past graffiti reading, "The state does not love you" in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti is seen during a protest against the government in Santiago, October 31. The graffiti reads, "no more deaths" and "if the revolution is required, then it is possible". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People stand near graffiti during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. Graffiti reads, "Police assassin". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti depicting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen in a wall during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past graffiti reading "Chile torture" during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Debris, banners and graffiti are seen as riot police officers stand guard at Baquedano subway station in Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A poster depicting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera with a noose is seen on a wall during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 31. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk by store gates with graffiti during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A wall with graffiti and political messages is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 31. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past a graffitied shop during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman sits next to graffiti reading, "Now is a privilege to have to both eyes" during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti is seen on a metal door protecting a shop during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 16. Text reads, "The street is ours". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County
Fire ripped through brush and woodland on hills above the Californian city of Santa Barbara, forcing residents to leave their homes.
Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters
Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and...
Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist
Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe's...
Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania
The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County
Fire ripped through brush and woodland on hills above the Californian city of Santa Barbara, forcing residents to leave their homes.
Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters
Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and wounding dozens of others in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Priceless jewels stolen in German museum heist
Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures.
Powerful earthquake topples buildings in Albania
The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocks the capital Tirana and surrounding region.
Pope Francis visits Japan
Pope Francis made nuclear disarmament a key theme of his visit to Japan, the first by a pope in 38 years, and urged youth to defend the earth and show greater compassion.
Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat
Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.
Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.