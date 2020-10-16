Edition:
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following the new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam, October 14. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A man walks by murals along Houston Street in Manhattan, New York, October 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Thai street artist Mue Bon paints a mural depicting characters attempting to keep a virus at bay, in Bangkok, May 21. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A mural named "I Miss You" by a street artist Zabou on the side of a residential building in London, October 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A man walks next to graffiti depicting a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, June 12. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A man carrying a sack walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 29. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A woman passes by a graffiti with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a person depicting the coronavirus pulling a rope against health workers in Sao Paulo, June 10. The graffiti reads: "Which side are you?". REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A man rides his bicycle past a graffiti in New Delhi, India, July 17. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
A woman wears a face mask as she walks past a mural of a nurse in Manchester, Britain, October 11. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Women wearing protective masks walk past a mural in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 18. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A rickshaw taxi passes a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 31. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
A woman walks by a mural honoring healthcare workers in Manhattan, New York, August 3. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A woman stands in front of graffiti in central London, October 15. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
People walk in front of a mural in Santa Monica, California, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A man rides an electric scooter past a mural by street artist Ardif in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past streetart in Shoreditch, London, May 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A woman leaves a building next to graffiti showing actors from the movie 'Pulp Fiction' John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson wearing protective masks, in Madrid, Spain, May 3. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
People walk past a mural that is part of the campaign to create 1,000 murals on closed businesses, created by the company Beautify, in Santa Monica, California, May 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A man wearing a face mask walks by a mural of an NHS worker on a window in Manchester, Britain, May 18. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A mural warns residents of the danger of the coronavirus outbreak on the Navajo reservation, in Shiprock, New Mexico, April 8. REUTERS/Andrew Hay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A woman walks past a mural depicting a nurse wearing a protective mask in Shoreditch, London, Britain, April 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in tribute to the NHS on a network rail bridge in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A woman pushes a child in a buggy past a Mural by Emma Blake, in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, April 21. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A person walks near a mural to support healthcare workers in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, April 10. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A woman walks her dog as she passes by a Catman mural 'Superhuman' in Whitstable, Britain, April 10. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A woman runs past a mural in Manchester, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A boy walks in front of a graffiti promoting the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Mathare slums of Nairobi, Kenya, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
