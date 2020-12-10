Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia, December 10. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following the new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam, October 14. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man walks by murals along Houston Street in Manhattan, New York, October 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk past a mural in Manchester, Britain, October 19. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man fixes his mask for protection against the coronavirus as he walks past a mural dedicated to healthcare workers, in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Thai street artist Mue Bon paints a mural depicting characters attempting to keep a virus at bay, in Bangkok, May 21. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
A man walks next to graffiti depicting a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, June 12. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man carrying a sack walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 29. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman passes by a graffiti with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a person depicting the coronavirus pulling a rope against health workers in Sao Paulo, June 10. The graffiti reads: "Which side are you?". REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A man rides his bicycle past a graffiti in New Delhi, India, July 17. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman wears a face mask as she walks past a mural of a nurse in Manchester, Britain, October 11. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women wearing protective masks walk past a mural in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 18. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A rickshaw taxi passes a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 31. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A woman walks by a mural honoring healthcare workers in Manhattan, New York, August 3. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman stands in front of graffiti in central London, October 15. REUTERS/John Sibley
People walk in front of a mural in Santa Monica, California, May 11. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man rides an electric scooter past a mural by street artist Ardif in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past streetart in Shoreditch, London, May 10. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman leaves a building next to graffiti showing actors from the movie 'Pulp Fiction' John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson wearing protective masks, in Madrid, Spain, May 3. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People walk past a mural that is part of the campaign to create 1,000 murals on closed businesses, created by the company Beautify, in Santa Monica, California, May 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wearing a face mask walks by a mural of an NHS worker on a window in Manchester, Britain, May 18. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A mural warns residents of the danger of the coronavirus outbreak on the Navajo reservation, in Shiprock, New Mexico, April 8. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
A woman walks past a mural depicting a nurse wearing a protective mask in Shoreditch, London, Britain, April 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in tribute to the NHS on a network rail bridge in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A woman pushes a child in a buggy past a Mural by Emma Blake, in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, April 21. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A person walks near a mural to support healthcare workers in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, April 10. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi via REUTERS
A woman walks her dog as she passes by a Catman mural 'Superhuman' in Whitstable, Britain, April 10. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A woman runs past a mural in Manchester, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy walks in front of a graffiti promoting the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Mathare slums of Nairobi, Kenya, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
