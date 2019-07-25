Artifacts of the slave trade
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 forms part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain. According to the museum the print is arguably one of the most recognizable images from the campaign to...more
A replica made as a copy of a slave's neck brace or collar that is held as part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. A collar was put on an enslaved person's neck as a punishment, and was designed to prevent them resting as well...more
A double leg shackle, dated from the 18th century, is displayed as part of the collection at the Mobee Royal Family Slave Relics Museum, in Badagry, Nigeria. This shackle was used to bind together the legs of two slaves when they were being moved...more
A seal from the Registrar of Slaves and Deeds is seen on display at the Slave Lodge Museum in Cape Town, South Africa. The wax impression dates from between 1816-1838. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An 1895 replica of a silver branding iron, similar to those used to brand enslaved people with the mark of a trading company or plantation, at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. When enslaved people were purchased, they would be branded with a red...more
A punishment record for the Friendship Plantation, dated 1st July to 31st December 1827, part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. The punishment of slaves was meticulously recorded with separate columns listed with details of...more
A whip thought to be made of hippopotamus hide and allegedly used on a plantation in the British Caribbean in the nineteenth century, part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. Slaves were reported to often get whipped on...more
A print of a notice saying "Negroes for sale" and informing of eight slaves belonging to Jacob August to be sold by public autions in Warrenton, North Carolina, on October 28, 1859 by Autioneer PJ Turnbull. The print is displayed at Nigeria's Badagry...more
A pointed branding tool on the end of a chain that dates from the 18th century and was captured from a slave ship by slave merchant Sumbu Mobee, part of the original collection at the Mobee Royal Family Slave Relics Museum in Badagry, Nigeria....more
Illustrations from a document published in 1794 titled 'Remarks on the Methods of Procuring slaves with a short account of their Treatment in the West-Indies' that is held as part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull....more
A tool dated from the 18th century that, according to the museum, was used to suspend a slave who was considered stubborn from a tree, part of the original collection at the Mobee Royal Family Slave Relics Museum in Badagry, Nigeria. The ring at the...more
Two cannons that date from the 18th century are displayed as part of the original collection at the Mobee Royal Family Slave Relics Museum Badagry, Nigeria. According to the museum each cannon of this size could be exchanged for up to 100 slaves. ...more
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 that shows women on board, part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Slave shackles dated from the period of slavery are displayed as part of the collection at the Museum of Civilizations of Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The shackles were used to restrain the feet of the slaves to keep them immobile during...more
Muskets dated between the 16th and 18th century, part of the collection at the Museum of Civilizations of Ivory Coast in Abidjan. Muskets were used by slavers during the search and transport of slaves and to protect slavers from raids against other...more
A copy of a poster (date unconfirmed) advertising the sale of slaves by auctioneer Beard, on display at the Badagry Heritage Museum in Nigeria. The poster lists slaves of various ages, with different characters and skills and also includes the terms...more
A ritual mortar of the Senoufo ethnic group, part of the collection at the Museum of Civilizations of Ivory Coast in Abidjan. The undated mortar is made of sacred wood and decorated with carved images of rifles, a man riding a horse and slaves being...more
A letter of apology by the descendants of the Abass family is displayed next to a slave chain, part of the collection at the Seriki Abass museum in Nigeria. The sign reads "We, the descendants of Seriki Williams Abass, regret and are very sorry for...more
A slave certificate from the Registrar of Slaves and Deeds on display at the Slave Lodge Museum in Cape Town, South Africa. After 1808 when the importation of slaves was no longer allowed, slave sales were more tightly controlled and certificates...more
A slave bell, that dates from 1775, on display at the Slave Lodge Museum in Cape Town, South Africa. It has its origins from the Estate of Burgher Lieutenant Michiel van Breda in 'Oranje Zigt' now know as Orangjezicht in Cape Town and according to...more
A child slave hand restraint chain displayed at the Seriki Abass museum in Badagry, Nigeria. According to the museum this chain was used to handcuff child slaves when they were moved from one place to another. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An original slave chain that dates from the 18th century that was captured from a slave ship, on display at the Mobee Royal Family Slave Relics Museum in Badagry, Nigeria. This chain, which weighs about 80 Kg, was used to shackle about 20 slaves to...more
An undated set of slave hand restraints, part of the collection at the Seriki Abass museum in Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The painting entitled 'The Watt' by artist William Jackson, at the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool, Britain. 'Watt' ship was built for the firm Watt and Walker in 1797 and made regular voyages to Jamaica bringing back commodities such as...more
A set of slave hand restraints displayed as part of the collection at the Seriki Abass museum in Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An etching titled 'Sale of Estates, Pictures and Slaves in the Rotunda, New Orleans', part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. The etching depicts a slave auction thought to have taken place under the dome of either the St...more
Slave shackles dated from the period of slavery are displayed as part of the collection at the Museum of Civilizations of Ivory Coast in Abidjan. The shackles were used to restrain the feet of the slaves to keep them immobile during their transport...more
Illustrations from a document published in 1794 titled 'Remarks on the Methods of Procuring slaves with a short account of their Treatment in the West-Indies', part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A collection of staffs of office of slave merchant Sumbu Mobee that date from the 18th century, part of the original collection at the Mobee Royal Family Slave Relics Museum in Badagry, Nigeria. According to the museum these items were held by one of...more
The unattributed oil painting titled 'Am I not a Man and a Brother' that was used in the 18th century as a symbol during the fight to abolish slavery, at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull. The painting is based on a 1787 anti-slavery design...more
