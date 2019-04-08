Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who, according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2, 2019. "It was only one...more

Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who, according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2, 2019. "It was only one bullet, one bullet turned my life upside down," said Abdallah Qassem, 17. Qassem said the bullet struck one leg and then penetrated the other as he sat on the ground with friends at a rally on May 14, the day the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, fuelling Palestinian anger. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

