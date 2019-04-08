Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters
Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who, according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2, 2019. "It was only one...more
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who, according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, looks at herself in the mirror at her house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip...more
Artificial limbs and prosthetic legs are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. The Gaza Artificial Limb and Polio Center is run by the Gaza municipality. On its first floor, technicians were producing limbs with material from the...more
A technician works in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Mohammad Alewa, 19, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, waits to be fitted with an artificial limb in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays soccer outside his house in the central Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinian Basim Abu Obaid, 32, who according to medics, lost a leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is reflected in a mirror inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Artificial limbs and prosthetic legs are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays with his brother outside their house in the central Gaza Strip April 1....more
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, puts on her artificial limb at her house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip...more
Palestinians, who according to medics, lost their legs after they were shot by Israeli forces during border protests, are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, puts on her artificial limb as her brother Suhaib, 33, who also lost a leg in the...more
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays soccer outside his house in the central Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, and her brother Suhaib, 33, who according to medics, both lost a leg after they were shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, pose for a photo inside their home in Khan Younis in the...more
Palestinian Mohammad Alewa, 19, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Ahmed Al-Khodary, 20, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Abdallah Al-Angar, 15, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Saleh Ashour, 17, who according to medics, lost his eyesight after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo inside his home in the central Gaza Strip March 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.
Kim Jong Un's field guidance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation from Tehran.
Augusta hosts first women's tournament
Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member.
Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry
Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.
Academy of Country Music Awards
Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.