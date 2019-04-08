Edition:
Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who, according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2, 2019. "It was only one bullet, one bullet turned my life upside down," said Abdallah Qassem, 17. Qassem said the bullet struck one leg and then penetrated the other as he sat on the ground with friends at a rally on May 14, the day the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, fuelling Palestinian anger.

Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who, according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2, 2019. "It was only one bullet, one bullet turned my life upside down," said Abdallah Qassem, 17. Qassem said the bullet struck one leg and then penetrated the other as he sat on the ground with friends at a rally on May 14, the day the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, fuelling Palestinian anger. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who, according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, looks at herself in the mirror at her house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who, according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, looks at herself in the mirror at her house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Artificial limbs and prosthetic legs are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. The Gaza Artificial Limb and Polio Center is run by the Gaza municipality. On its first floor, technicians were producing limbs with material from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Artificial limbs and prosthetic legs are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. The Gaza Artificial Limb and Polio Center is run by the Gaza municipality. On its first floor, technicians were producing limbs with material from the International Committee of the Red Cross. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A technician works in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A technician works in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Mohammad Alewa, 19, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, waits to be fitted with an artificial limb in Gaza City April 2.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Mohammad Alewa, 19, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, waits to be fitted with an artificial limb in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays soccer outside his house in the central Gaza Strip April 1.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays soccer outside his house in the central Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Basim Abu Obaid, 32, who according to medics, lost a leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is reflected in a mirror inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Basim Abu Obaid, 32, who according to medics, lost a leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, is reflected in a mirror inside an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Artificial limbs and prosthetic legs are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Artificial limbs and prosthetic legs are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays with his brother outside their house in the central Gaza Strip April 1.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays with his brother outside their house in the central Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, puts on her artificial limb at her house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, puts on her artificial limb at her house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians, who according to medics, lost their legs after they were shot by Israeli forces during border protests, are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinians, who according to medics, lost their legs after they were shot by Israeli forces during border protests, are seen in an artificial limb center in Gaza City April 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, puts on her artificial limb as her brother Suhaib, 33, who also lost a leg in the protests, stands at their house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, who according to medics, lost her right leg after she was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, puts on her artificial limb as her brother Suhaib, 33, who also lost a leg in the protests, stands at their house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays soccer outside his house in the central Gaza Strip April 1.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, plays soccer outside his house in the central Gaza Strip April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, and her brother Suhaib, 33, who according to medics, both lost a leg after they were shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, pose for a photo inside their home in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 13.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian woman Nazeeha Qudieh, 38, and her brother Suhaib, 33, who according to medics, both lost a leg after they were shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, pose for a photo inside their home in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Mohammad Alewa, 19, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Mohammad Alewa, 19, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Nofal, 12, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Abdallah Qassem, 17, who according to medics, lost both his legs after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Ahmed Al-Khodary, 20, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Ahmed Al-Khodary, 20, who according to medics, lost his right leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Abdallah Al-Angar, 15, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Abdallah Al-Angar, 15, who according to medics, lost his left leg after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo in Gaza City March 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Saleh Ashour, 17, who according to medics, lost his eyesight after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo inside his home in the central Gaza Strip March 13.

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Palestinian Saleh Ashour, 17, who according to medics, lost his eyesight after he was shot by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, poses for a photo inside his home in the central Gaza Strip March 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
