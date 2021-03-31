As ethnic armies unite against coup, war returns to Myanmar's borderlands
Karen refugees carrying belongings are seen at Salween riverbank in Mae Hong Son, Thailand March 29, 2021. Karen Women's Organization/Handout via Reuters
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Wounded persons who are fleeing the violence in Myanmar receive medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Escaping villagers from the Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location March 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Karen Teacher Working Group via REUTERS
Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar March 27, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Free Burma Rangers/via...more
Rescue workers and soldiers carry a wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar and seeking medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar soldiers record with their devices as people flee the violence in the country to receive aid at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People who are fleeing the violence in Myanmar sit in a boat as they approach a Thai soldier at the border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Myanmar army frontline post is seen from a Thai side on the Thanlwin also known as Salween River bank in Mae Hong Son, Thailand March 25, 2021. Picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rescue workers assist a wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar and seeking medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Wounded persons who are fleeing the violence in Myanmar receive medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar is carried on a stretcher to receive medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar lies on a stretcher to receive medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar receives medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar receives medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rescue workers and soldiers ride a vehicle transporting the wounded who are fleeing the violence in Myanmar and seeking medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thai Army soldiers are seen in the background as Karen refugees carry their belongings at Salween riverbank in Mae Hong Son, Thailand March 29, 2021. Karen Women's Organization/Handout via REUTERS
Karen refugees carrying belongings are seen at Salween riverbank in Mae Hong Son, Thailand March 29, 2021. Karen Women's Organization/Handout via REUTERS
Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar March 27, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Free Burma Rangers/via...more
Escaping villagers from the Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location March 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Karen Teacher Working Group via REUTERS
Thai Army soldiers are seen in the background as Karen refugees carry their belongings at Salween riverbank in Mae Hong Son, Thailand March 29, 2021. Karen Women's Organization/Handout via REUTERS
