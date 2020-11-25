Edition:
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals

Residents look at a box of free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Maria Romero and her eight-year-old daughter Karen Montero wait to pick up free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner, distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Residents carry away free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Rapper Snoop Dogg helps at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Inglewood, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Volunteers help at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Rapper Snoop Dogg arrive in his car to help at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Inglewood, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
People arrive to receive free holiday food and a Thanksgiving turkey at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of free holiday food to those in need at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A volunteer prepares bags of free holiday food and Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A New York City Police Department officer (NYPD) prepares Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of free holiday food to those in need at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
YMCA volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to Los Angeles students in need in Los Angeles, California, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People line up to receive free holiday boxes of food from the Food Bank For New York City ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Harlem, New York, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A lady takes milk and a bag of food at a Catholic charities food distribution center in the Harlem area of New York City, New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
People line up for food at a Catholic charities food distribution center in the Harlem area of New York City, New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A volunteer takes part in the Meadowlands Area YMCA and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey food drive ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
People line up to receive free holiday boxes of food from the Food Bank For New York City ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Volunteers trade a high-five as they accept a donation for free holiday food for those in need at the Central Family Life Center, in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A woman arrives to receive free holiday food and a Thanksgiving turkey at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
