As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
Residents look at a box of free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Maria Romero and her eight-year-old daughter Karen Montero wait to pick up free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner, distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Residents carry away free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rapper Snoop Dogg helps at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Inglewood, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volunteers help at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rapper Snoop Dogg arrive in his car to help at the City of Inglewood's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Inglewood, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People arrive to receive free holiday food and a Thanksgiving turkey at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of free holiday food to those in need at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A volunteer prepares bags of free holiday food and Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City Police Department officer (NYPD) prepares Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of free holiday food to those in need at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
YMCA volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to Los Angeles students in need in Los Angeles, California, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People line up to receive free holiday boxes of food from the Food Bank For New York City ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Harlem, New York, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A lady takes milk and a bag of food at a Catholic charities food distribution center in the Harlem area of New York City, New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People line up for food at a Catholic charities food distribution center in the Harlem area of New York City, New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A volunteer takes part in the Meadowlands Area YMCA and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey food drive ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People line up to receive free holiday boxes of food from the Food Bank For New York City ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volunteers trade a high-five as they accept a donation for free holiday food for those in need at the Central Family Life Center, in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman arrives to receive free holiday food and a Thanksgiving turkey at the Central Family Life Center in Staten Island, New York, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
