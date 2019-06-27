As seen from space
A large volcanic ash and gas plume is seen from the International Space Station rising above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of blasts from the Raikoke Volcano, June 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew
A night-time view of London shows a clear view of some of London's landmarks including the River Thames snaking through the city's heart and the M25 motorway which encircles the capital. REUTERS/File
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center. REUTERS/NASA/USGS
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario, one of North America's Great Lakes, in this photograph taken by an astronaut on the International Space Station. Microscopic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can reach such large...more
The small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in photo taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA
A true-color image of St. Helena Island and a band of wind-blown cloud vortices trailing towards the island's leeward side over the South Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/NASA
Italy's Etna Volcano is seen erupting in this false-color image taken in February 2013. Fresh lava, erupted hours earlier, is seen as bright red. REUTERS/Jesse Allen/Robert Simmon/NASA EO-1 ALI
A natural-color image shows a sapphire-colored pond springing up as snow and ice melt atop the glaciers in southwestern Greenland in July 2010. REUTERS/NASA
The United States, Mexico and Canada at night in this composite image assembled from satellite data. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Simmon/NOAA
The Chapman Glacier located on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut Territory, Canada. Canadian glaciers are the world's third biggest store of ice after Antarctica and Greenland. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/METI/Japan Space Systems
The Camp Fire burning near Paradise, California in November 2018. NASA/Handout
Gold mining deforestation is seen in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru. REUTERS/Files
Alaska's Hubbard Glacier is pictured in July 2014. REUTERS/NASA
The Cakaulevu Reef is seen off the Fijian Island of Vanua Levu. REUTERS/NASA/Norman Kuring
Lake Erie is shown more than 90% frozen in the aftermath of a winter storm that paralyzed much of the eastern United States in February 2015. REUTERS/NASA
The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America....more
