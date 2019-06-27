As seen from space

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario, one of North America's Great Lakes, in this photograph taken by an astronaut on the International Space Station. Microscopic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can reach such large...more

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario, one of North America's Great Lakes, in this photograph taken by an astronaut on the International Space Station. Microscopic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can reach such large concentrations and color the water to such an extent that the change is visible from orbit. REUTERS/NASA

