Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2020 | 1:36pm EDT

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist stands on their head during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist waves a large flag during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Police officers detain protesters, of whom one is in a wheelchair, during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion activist wears a costume during a protest outside the Bank of England in London, Britain September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist gestures during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Police officers remove an Extinction Rebellion climate activist outside the British parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ben Makor

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Extinction Rebellion climate activists hold placards as they attend a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion climate activists during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, near Parliament Square in London, Britain September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion activist reacts during a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a "peaceful disruption" of the British Parliament as lawmakers return from summer recess, in London, Britain September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion activist lies on the ground during a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion activist holds a banner near police officers during a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Police officers remove an Extinction Rebellion climate activist outside the British parliament, in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ben Makor

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist attends a protest in Manchester, Britain, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Police officers speak to an Extinction Rebellion climate activist during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, at Parliament Square in London, Britain September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Police officers remove an Extinction Rebellion climate activist from a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, at Parliament Square in London, Britain September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
A health worker holds a fake death certificate as Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a "peaceful disruption" of the British Parliament as lawmakers return from summer recess, in London, Britain September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
A police officer speaks to Extinction Rebellion climate activists laying on the ground of which one is holding a placard during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, at Parliament Square in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Police officers stand guard in front of Extinction Rebellion protesters holding flags during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, at Parliament Square in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Police officers detain a protester during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, at Parliament Square in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Extinction Rebellion climate activists sit in the road and meditate in front of a line of Police officers who are wearing protective face masks outside of the Houses of Parliament during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Extinction Rebellion climate activists hold placards and flags during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
