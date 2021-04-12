Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 12, 2021 | 1:12pm EDT

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
1 / 15
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
2 / 15
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
3 / 15
The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter

The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter
Close
4 / 15
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
5 / 15
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
6 / 15
Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
7 / 15
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
8 / 15
Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS

Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
10 / 15
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
11 / 15
Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
12 / 15
Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
13 / 15
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
14 / 15
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The house where Prince Philip was born

The house where Prince Philip was born

Next Slideshows

The house where Prince Philip was born

The house where Prince Philip was born

Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.

11:00am EDT
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police near Minneapolis

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police near Minneapolis

Police fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters after an officer fatally shot a Black man, identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright, about 10...

1:41am EDT
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.

Apr 11 2021
Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans gather to pay tribute to rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, after his death at age 50.

Apr 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

The house where Prince Philip was born

The house where Prince Philip was born

Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police near Minneapolis

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police near Minneapolis

Police fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters after an officer fatally shot a Black man, identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright, about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last May.

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans gather to pay tribute to rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, after his death at age 50.

Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip

Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip

Flags at Buckingham Palace and at government buildings across Britain were lowered to half-mast as mourners placed flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico

Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico

Asylum-seeking migrants, hoping to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard, instead seek temporary refuge after being expelled to Mexico.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Prince Philip: 1921 - 2021

Prince Philip: 1921 - 2021

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said.

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast