Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano...more
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
