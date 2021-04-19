Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 19, 2021 | 4:03pm EDT

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
1 / 28
A man cleans harvested plantains that were covered in ash, as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves watches, after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A man cleans harvested plantains that were covered in ash, as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves watches, after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A man cleans harvested plantains that were covered in ash, as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves watches, after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
2 / 28
Houses are covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Houses are covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Houses are covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
3 / 28
Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
4 / 28
Men clean ash from the road after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Men clean ash from the road after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Men clean ash from the road after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
5 / 28
People clear ash from a house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

People clear ash from a house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
People clear ash from a house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
6 / 28
A United Nations team visits a village covered in ash and boulders displaced from the unstable hillside after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A United Nations team visits a village covered in ash and boulders displaced from the unstable hillside after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A United Nations team visits a village covered in ash and boulders displaced from the unstable hillside after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
7 / 28
A woman sits on a balcony in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A woman sits on a balcony in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A woman sits on a balcony in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
8 / 28
Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
9 / 28
A goat walks in a village covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A goat walks in a village covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A goat walks in a village covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
10 / 28
A man sits on the balcony of an ash-covered house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A man sits on the balcony of an ash-covered house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A man sits on the balcony of an ash-covered house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
11 / 28
A dog stands next to a car after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A dog stands next to a car after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A dog stands next to a car after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
12 / 28
A local residents clears ash from a roof after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A local residents clears ash from a roof after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A local residents clears ash from a roof after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
13 / 28
A man walks down a street after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

A man walks down a street after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A man walks down a street after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
14 / 28
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
15 / 28
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
16 / 28
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
17 / 28
The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter

The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter
Close
18 / 28
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
19 / 28
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
20 / 28
Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
21 / 28
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
22 / 28
Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS

Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 28
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
24 / 28
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
25 / 28
Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
26 / 28
Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
27 / 28
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10.   REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Next Slideshows

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Scenes from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors hear closing arguments.

2:45pm EDT
Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new...

1:55pm EDT
Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.

12:26pm EDT
Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft...

10:47am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

People create at a memorial to 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Scenes from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors hear closing arguments.

Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections.

Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet. The tiny rotorcraft was carried to the Red Planet strapped to the belly of the Perseverance rover.

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

A wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along South Africa's Table Mountain.

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Demonstrations across the U.S. entered their second week after the police killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast