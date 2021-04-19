Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021. The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer...more
A man cleans harvested plantains that were covered in ash, as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves watches, after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Houses are covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Men clean ash from the road after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
People clear ash from a house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A United Nations team visits a village covered in ash and boulders displaced from the unstable hillside after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A woman sits on a balcony in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A goat walks in a village covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A man sits on the balcony of an ash-covered house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A dog stands next to a car after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A local residents clears ash from a roof after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A man walks down a street after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano covered the area with a thick layer of ash in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 13. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers palm trees and a church a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
The word "Wow" is written on ash coating on a vehicle in Saint Thomas, Barbados, April 10. @LUV2RUN25/Twitter
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash is seen in the sky from the La Soufriere volcano's second eruption on April 9. LENNOX D. LAMPKIN/via REUTERS
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Darkness shrouds the north of the island as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Evacuees travel by bus as they leave a village following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted in Georgetown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
